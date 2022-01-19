19 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork City Council has issued pre-qualification tender documents for the Morrisons Island Public Realm and Flood Defence Project.

The pre-qualification tender documents seek to form a panel of contractors who will be invited to tender for the works later in the year and could see construction of the long-delayed scheme, which is designed to protect the city centre from the regular flooding from which it suffers, commence in the autumn.

The scheme has gone through full public consultation, review, approval by Council and an unequivocal An Bord Pleanála planning decision in its favour. In Judicial Review proceedings brought last year, the High Court found no basis existed to stop the scheme from proceeding. In a subsequent further judgement, formalised by order last week, the High Court refused leave to appeal the judgement.

Cork City Council chief executive, Ann Doherty, welcomed the two High Court judgements ”This is a critical infrastructural project which has arisen from a decision of a democratically elected Council, has met all planning requirements and undergone a full judicial review process”.

“The city centre has been seriously flooded on multiple occasions throughout the years causing severe damage to uninsured businesses and risk and distress to their owners and to residents. Cork City Council has an obligation to protect the city and the livelihoods and safety of those who work there. This responsibility is all the more onerous given the impact of the pandemic on business life.”

“The Morrisons Island Scheme will end the use of the riverside as a giant car park. It will create a three-metre-wide quayside promenade and enable visitors and residents to enjoy this city centre area. The proposals provide an opportunity for broader revitalisation and regeneration of the whole area”, Ms Doherty said.