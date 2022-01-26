Cork ETB to introduce umbrella brandname ‘Cork College of FET’ for their Further Education & Training College and centres, including Cork College of Commerce

26 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

When I was younger it was called PLC Education, which was short for P ost L eaving C ert, but these days it’s called FET which is short for F urther E ducation & T raining, and is pronounced as “Fet”.

All of Cork ETB’s FET centres are to be branded as being a “Cork College of FET”, but it’s understood that each will also retain their existing identities, such as the well known “Cork College of Commerce”.

It is normal for educational establishments to change their names every so often. Indeed, on 1 January 2022 Cork Institute of Technology formally became Munster Technological University, Cork. Back in 1997 University College Cork was renamed the National University of Ireland, Cork (NUI, Cork).

Now a statement from the ETB says the FET institutions under their remit will enjoy a new unified brand “Cork College of FET”. The statement says “The rebranding will involve the colleges and centres and they will have an input into their new identities, which Cork ETB hopes to reveal later in the Spring.”

The coming together of Cork Education and Training Board‘s FET provision under this overarching umbrella is part of SOLAS’s FET Strategy 2020-2024 – Future FET – Transforming Learning. It continues, supports and enhances the work commenced in 2013 on the establishment of Cork ETB to provide Further Education and Training options across the region to meet the needs of learners and employers.

“This restructuring and development will build on the proud traditions of the existing colleges, centres, and services, and will ensure that Cork, through its distinct, learner focussed integrated, College of Further Education and Training, rooted in the communities and the region, is well placed to grow and develop over the years ahead.”

“Cork College of FET will have at its core the principle of ensuring that all learners are provided with the opportunities and supports necessary for their personal and educational development and growth, that the options available support the economic development of the region, and that the pathways for learning and development provided by Cork College of FET support a truly lifelong learning experience.”

“The colleges, centres and services that will fall under the Cork College of FET umbrella are an integral part of the collective education community that is Cork College of FET, sharing the same values and motivations, as they unite to not only provide, but widen the pathways for every learner. In addition to this, future plans for Cork College of FET incorporate a significant emphasis on the provision of flexible and technology-enabled learning opportunities and a range of new apprentice”ships, as well as implementing a ‘green campus’ approach and philosophy across all constituent elements of the College with a focus on embedding sustainable development principles.

The reshaping of Cork’s existing further education and training offering is also a timely event, with the deadline for Higher Education CAO applications fast approaching on the 1st of February and the CAO FET deadline of 1st July coming down the track. As Cork ETB redefine their FET offering, it serves as a reminder of the many opportunities that can be availed of within any one of their campuses and services.

Commenting on the announcement, Denis Leamy, Chief Executive of Cork ETB said:

“I would highly encourage those embarking on the daunting process of completing their CAO application to consider any one of the Cork College of FET campuses as a valued and viable choice. The collective prospectus that incorporates each of these fantastic campuses is filled with options – not only for school leavers, but for adults alike – that provide clear pathways to further educational and career-based progression.”

He added:

“The decision to create an overarching entity of specialist campuses with the introduction of Cork College of FET has been a long time coming, and we’re so excited about the opportunities it will create. It is a community-focused strategy, meaning the possibilities that can emerge from the development of this new structure will benefit us collectively, as well as on an individual level. We are honoured to be a part of the changing educational landscape of Cork and look forward to introducing our future students to life at Cork College of FET.”

For more information on Cork ETB’s FET offering, visit https://www.corketb.ie/fet-cork/