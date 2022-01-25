CORK BUSINESS NEWS: Sale of well-known”C.A.B. Motor Company Ltd” completes

25 January 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Joe Duffy Group complete acquisition of C.A.B. Motor Company Ltd

We reported in October 2021 of the upcoming sale, and today – just a few months later – the Joe Duffy Group have formally announced that following competition approval in December,

they have now completed the acquisition of C.A.B. Motor Company Limited.

Commenting on the acquisition, Gavin Hydes, Group C.E.O. at the Joe Duffy Group, said: “I am delighted to confirm the purchase C.A.B. Motor Company Limited. This acquisition further demonstrates our ambition to grow our relationship with Ford and increase our Group’s national footprint in Munster. This takes the Joe Duffy team to over 600 and I am looking forward to welcoming the C.A.B team into the Joe Duffy family. In operation since 1925, we are delighted to acquire this landmark Ford business in Cork. Celebrating their Centenary in 2017, Cork is the home of the first Ford Factory in Europe in 1917. As the Joe Duffy Group look to celebrate our 50th anniversary this year, the Group is also a long-established business with a strong employee and customer ethos.”.

Conor Cavanagh, Dealer Principal C.A.B. Motor Company Limited, said: “We are delighted that the Joe Duffy Group have completed the acquisition of C.A.B. I want to wish all the team

at C.A.B. the very best for the future. I am confident that they will benefit from being part of a larger group with ambitious expansion plans to grow. I am incredibly grateful to our

customers, the Ford Motor Company and my team for their support”.