EAST CORK: €8.7 milllion for Cycling and walking projects

25 January 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is to allocate total funding of €8,731,000 to Cork County Council under this year’s Active Travel Investment Programme for the development of cycling and walking projects in Cork East constituency, according to local Fine Gael TD, David Stanton.

Under the 2022 allocation, funding has been earmarked to progress specific pedestrian and cycle route projects in Carrigtwohill, Midleton and Cobh while the NTA will also grant funding to Cobh, Fermoy, Mallow and Youghal for the development of such infrastructure in each town:

LIst showing Project & Funding Amount

Dunkettle Carrigtwohill (old N25) – Phase 1: Glounthane – €95,000

Dunkettle Carrigtwohill (old N25) – Phase 2: Dunkettle to Glanmire – €1,050,000

Dunkettle – Carrigtwohill (old N25) – Phase 3: Dunkettle to Fitzpatricks, Glounthaune – €2,510,000

Dunkettle – Carrigtwohill (old N25) – Phase 4: Railway Crossing to Carrigtwohill Station – €600,000

Carrigtwohill to Midleton – €410,000

Ballinacurra Midleton – €600,000

Ballinacurra Midleton Pedestrian and Cycle Route – Phase 1: Balllyannan Wood Car Park to Broderick Street, Midleton – €1,150,000

Cobh Ferry to Train Station Cycle Route – €100,000

Cobh Active Travel Towns and Villages – €238,000

Fermoy Active Travel Towns and Villages – €139,000

Mallow Active Travel Towns and Villages – €1,471,000

Youghal Active Travel Towns and Villages – €368,000

Total – €8,731,000

In addition to this funding, Cork County Council will be allocated on a county-wide basis €450,000 for the progression of support infrastructure for the Safe to Schools Programme and €190,700 for public lighting under the NTA’s Active Travel Towns and Villages scheme.

Speaking after the latest funding allocations were announced, Deputy Stanton said:

“I am delighted to see that local pedestrian and cycle route projects in Cork East constituency continue to benefit enormously from NTA funding. This year’s allocations are no exception with considerable funding being earmarked to further progress stages of the route from Dunkettle to Carrigtwohill, Carrigtwohill to Midleton and Midleton to Ballinacurra. Works have already taken place on stretches of the route from Dunkettle to Carrigtwohill and these have proved very popular with both those commuting to work and those using the route for leisure purposes. “Following last year’s allocation of €50,000 under Active Travel Investment Programme, a further €100,000 will be dedicated to the development of a new cycle route from the Cobh ferry to the train station. Cobh along with Fermoy, Mallow and Youghal have all secured funding for community infrastructure improvements under the Active Travel Towns and Villages scheme. “Such strong infrastructure development in Cork East will help to greatly increase connectivity between urban centres and rural communities which I have no doubt will have positive knock-on effects for local trade and tourism. The availability of cycleways and walkways will further increase recreational options for both those living locally and those visiting and can be enjoyed by people of all ages”,

concluded David Stanton.