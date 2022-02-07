Favourite Horses to Win Ahead of The Cheltenham Festival 2022

7 February 2022

By Roger Kennedy

Starting on Tuesday, 15th March and continuing till Friday, 18th March, the Cheltenham Festival is almost upon us. If you want to get your ante post bets in, now is likely the best time to start picking your horses for each race. Of course, you will need some information on the favourites to win major races this year at the Cheltenham before placing those bets, and that’s precisely what we will focus on next.

15th March, Tuesday: Champions Day Favourites

There are four Grade 1 races, one Grade 2 race, and one Grade 3 race scheduled for Tuesday, aka Champions Day. Although the favourites may still change places, this is unlikely to happen this late. Check out the top 3 picks for each race on Tuesday below.

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) at 1:30 pm

Constitution Hill: 6/4 Dysart Dynamo: 2/1 Jonbon: 4/1

Arkle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1) at 2:10 pm

Blue Lord: 11/4 Edwardstone: 3/1 Riviere dEtel: 5/1

Festival Trophy Chase (Grade 3) at 2:50 pm

Does He Know: 10/1 Aye Right: 8/1

Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) at 3:30 pm

Honeysuckle: 8/13 Appreciate It: 5/1 Sharjah: 7/1

David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1) at 4:10 pm

Telmesomethinggirl: 3/1 Royal Kahala: 5/1 Stormy Ireland: 6/1

Fred Winter Juvenile Novices’ Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) at 4:50 pm

Gaelic Warrior: 5/1 Saint Segal: 10/1 The Tide Turns: 14/1

National Hunt Challenge Cup (Grade 2) at 5:30 pm

Run Wild Fred: 3/1 Stattler: 4/1 En Beton: 5/1

16th March, Wednesday: Ladies Day Favourites

On Ladies Day, we will see four Grade 1 races, two Grade 3 races, and one ungraded race at the Cheltenham Racecourse in 2022. Favourites for each of the races are listed with their odds for your convenience next.

Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) at 1:30 pm

Sir Gerhard – 3/1 Ginto – 5/1 Dysart Dynamo – 2/1

Broadway Novices’ Steeplechase (Grade 1) at 2:10 pm

Galopin Des Champs – 1/1 Bravemansgame – 7/2 Capodanno – 6/1

Coral Cup (Grade 3) at 2:50 pm

Unexpected Party: 10/1 Fils Doudairies: 16/1 Gowel Road: 16/1

Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) at 3:30 pm

Shishkin – 4/6 Energumene – 9/4 Chacun Pour Soi – 9/1

Cross Country Chase (Ungraded) at 4:10 pm

Tiger Roll: 7/2 Prengarde: 4/1 Easysland: 5/1

Grand Annual Challenge Chase (Grade 3) at 4:50 pm

Brave Seasca: 8/1 Entoucas: 14/1 Coeur Sublime: 8/1

Champion Bumper Flat Race (Grade 1) at 5:30 pm

American Mike – 5/2 Facile Vega – 3/1 Mercurey – 11/2

17th March, Thursday: St. Patrick’s Day Favourites

Cheltenham Racecourse will play host to three Grade 1 races, one Grade 2 race, one Grade 3 race, and two Ungraded races on Day 3. To find the favourites for each race, just check the list below.

Golden Miller Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) at 1:30 pm

Bob Olinger – 4/5 Galopin Des Champs – 6/4 Lhomme Presse – 5/1

Pertemps Final (Grade 3) at 2:10 pm

Dunboyne: 8/1 Sporting John: 8/1 Alaphilippe: 7/1

Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) at 2:50 pm

Allaho – 4/5 Energumene – 9/4 Saint Calvados – 8/1

Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) at 3:30 pm

Champ: 2/1 Flooring Porter: 7/2 Thyme Hill: 9/2

Stable Plate (Grade 3) at 4:10 pm

Noble Yeats: 9/1 Imperial Alcazar : 14/1

Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) at 4:50 pm

Allegorie de Vassy: 11/4 Dinoblue: 6/1 Brandy Love: 5/1

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup (Ungraded) at 5:30 pm

Phoenix Way: 14/1 Aint That A Shame: 10/1 Frontal Assault: 14/1

18th March, Friday: Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Favourites

Things are going to become particularly tricky on Cheltenham Gold Cup Day, as the biggest bets are always placed on day 4. Before placing bets on any of the horses on Gold Cup Day, check out the regularly updated, inside tips on day 4 races first. As for the favourites as they are right now, we have the top three for each race listed next.

Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) at 1:30 pm

Fil Dor – 9/4 Vauban – 9/2 Iceo – 8/1

County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) at 2:10 pm

Echoes In Rain: 7/1 West Cork: 8/1

Spa Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) at 2:50 pm

Ginto – 7/2 Journey with Me – 4/1 Hollow Games – 5/1

Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) at 3:30 pm

A Plus Tard – 3/1 Galvin – 4/1 Minella Indo – 7/1

St. James’s Place Festival Hunter’ Chase (Ungraded) at 4:10 pm

Illaway: 9/2 Winged Leader: 5/1 Bob And Co: 13/2

Liberthine Mares’ Chase (Grade 2) at 4:50 pm

Concertista: 11/4 Elimay: 6/1 Mount Ida: 5/1

Conditional Jockeys’ Hurdle (Ungraded) at 5:30 pm

Langer Dan: 8/1 Chemical Energy: 9/1 Ardhill: 12/1

Keep checking for changes and updates to the favourites list. As mentioned, that’s unlikely at this stage but not unheard of. Injuries can happen and that may change a lot of things.