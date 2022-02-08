BUSINESS MARKETING: Cork Hotel registers .ie domain name for Valentine’s Day

8 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

‘The Valentines Hotel’ comes to Cork for Valentines Weekend

For anyone looking for a unique event for Valentines, why not book a romantic stay in ‘The Valentines Hotel’?

This marking idea, created and hosted at the 4-star Carrigaline Court Hotel, is sure to create the perfect setting for romance, with a Valentine’s theme running throughout the hotel, including across the decor, bedroom areas and even the food and beverage offering!

Occurring on Saturday 12th February, this unique Valentines event is expected to attract visitors across Ireland to the town of Carrigaline, just 15 minutes from Cork City.

After entering the Valentines themed lobby, guests on this unique package will be greeted by the 4-star hotels concierge team and invited to enjoy a carefully crafted complimentary cocktail in the stylish bar, followed by indulging in a specially designed Valentines menu curated by Executive Chef Peter Hennessy, while enjoying the soothing live music being performed in person by the renowned Velvin Lamont.

After a few selfie opportunities and some nice Valentines inspired surprises, guests can enjoy a night in one of the hotels splendidly appointed bedrooms, complete with late checkout the follow morning along with complimentary breakfast in bed, followed by a relaxing soak in the hotels 20m pool and jacuzzi whirlpool!

This unique stay at ‘the Valentines Hotel’ is incredible value for money from only €249 all in for 2; now that’s a price to get the heart racing at less than €125pp!

For further details and to make a booking, visit www.thevalentineshotel.ie or phone 021 4852100