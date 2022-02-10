Refurbished Playground opens in Macroom

10 February 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan has officially opened the newly refurbished Macroom Playground after the 25-year-old facility underwent a significant makeover.

The updated playground makes use of several original features which were renovated and repainted. New equipment suitable for younger and older children has been installed including a new spacenet as well as junior and senior mega multiplay units.

The Cork County Council project saw the entire surface of the playground replaced. The seating areas have been renovated and new signs have been added.

Mayor of County Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan was delighted to cut the ribbon, she said,

“This playground is a fantastic amenity for the children and families of Macroom and its hinterland. It is wonderful that some of the original equipment is in such good condition after almost 25 years that it could be renovated and kept. That shows how well the local community has looked after this facility. It became a really important outdoor recreational space for locals during the Covid-19 restrictions. The newly renovated playground is attracting even more visitors which is superb with so much positive feedback about the new additions.”

Meanwhile, Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, added,

“Macroom playground has been a priority amenity for the Elected Members locally and it is great to see the reaction to the refurbishment. We hope it will enhance the lives of the people in the town. Macroom is undergoing a transformation at present with the €280 million Macroom Baile Bhuirne Bypass Project which will see the town of Macroom bypassed by 2024. The renovation and refurbishment of the much loved Macroom Library and Briery Gap Theatre commenced in December 2021 and is due to be completed by June 2023. Coupled with these impressive projects there are a number of public realm projects currently in the pipeline for Macroom. The economic benefit of these projects to the town of Macroom cannot be overstated.”

Cork County Council funded the removal of the old playground, the design and construction of the new facility with an allocation of €20,000 through its Macroom Municipal District, together with funding of €16,131 secured from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) under the Capital Grants Scheme 2021. The remaining costs of the project were funded through Cork County Council’s Municipal District Operations and Rural Development.

Local company Browne Brothers Site Services Ltd were the main contractors. The playground was designed by one of their employees who lives in Macroom and is very familiar with the playground.