‘Carbon tax must be cut, and all fuel taxes must be slashed for 2022’

10 February 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Politics

Deputy Michael Collins has said that the Taoiseach’s “failure to fully acknowledge the crippling cost-of-living crisis, instead spinning blame at external factors, demonstrates his deniability of the harsh realities experienced by ordinary families.”

Yesterday, the West Cork TD, Deputy Collins stated:

“Inflation is currently at a twenty-one year high in Ireland, yet the Taoiseach’s response in the Dail is infuriating. He chooses to blame factors external to government control, which is a clear abdication of his responsibility.”

“Despite the crippling wide-scale financial pain impacting every citizen, which is due in no small part to the government’s climate action policies and crippling carbon taxes, the Taoiseach tries to play games and shield the blame.”

“The Taoiseach and his government are fooling no-one, as we know that the carbon tax is the key contributor to motor fuels, which have eclipsed 22.6 per cent, and home heating oil is up a staggering 70 per cent in the last year alone.”

“Soaring petrol and diesel prices in Ireland are predominantly caused by the government’s disjointed climate action policies of heaping taxes on consumers. This is disproportionately affecting people in rural Ireland, who have very limited access to public transport and alternative fuel sources.”

“It is deeply disingenuous for the Taoiseach to blame global factors, when his own government is hammering tax on fuel, with a motorist now paying approximately €1.70 for a litre of petrol, of which a staggering €1, or around 60 per cent, is going directly to the government, mainly via excise duty, carbon taxes and vat.”

“The government-imposed carbon tax (now at €41 per tonne of carbon after last October’s budget) is clearly having a bruising impact on the cost of home heating oil, electricity, petrol and diesel. It is now the leading cause of inflation here in Ireland.”

“Incredibly, the government continues to ignore the “toolbox” of measures proposed by the European Commission, which encourages member states to cut taxes and levies on motor fuel, home heating and electricity bills. We emphasised this last November in a Dail motion, but they have yet to act.”

“Other member states, including Spain and Sweden, have reduced taxes on fuels. It is shameful that the Taoiseach would try and spin this issue into a problem caused somewhere else, while his government continues to collect record levels of energy taxes.”

“It is now clear that a focused mini-budget is required to mitigate the skyrocketing price hikes, impacting every citizen, transport operator, farmer and small business. A holistic package of measures is needed, and the government can no longer continue to conveniently ignore the EU Commission’s message.”

“High energy prices have deeply profound socio-economic consequences. Therefore, an immediate and meaningful state intervention is required. The offer of a €100 credit for each household is grossly insufficient,” concluded Deputy Collins.