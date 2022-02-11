PROPERTY: A Cork City house for just €110,000 AMV?

11 February 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

A two storey, four-bedroom mid-terrace town house on the Northside of Cork city, will go to auction this week.

Number 222, Blarney Street is on daft.ie and it will go under the hammer with Youbid.ie on February 17 with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €110,000.

The property is less than two kilometres from most of the city centre and local amenities include St Mary’s Health Campus and Cork Enterprise Centre, along with a host of shops, bars and restaurants.

Transport links include bus routes such as Bus Eireann 201 and 202 while Kent Train Station is located three kilometres east of the property, and road networks including the N8, N20, N22, N27 and M8 Motorway are all nearby.

Number 222 Blarney Street is configured to provide for an entrance hallway, bathroom, family room or fourth bedroom, sitting room and kitchen at ground floor level, while there are three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

The property, which needs some modernisation, has a small yard at the rear.

While the house is in need of refurbishing, the property is well suited to families and investors alike, due to its close proximity to the city centre.

University College Cork is across the river, but 2.3km from the property while Munster Technological University lies 4.3km away.

Cork’s metropolitan area has a population in excess of 415,000 people and is home to more than 40,000 full and part time students.

The auction on February 17 will feature no less than 15 properties from seven counties, including detached, semi-detached and terraced homes, sites, a former pub in Swinford, Co Mayo, and an industrial unit in Coachford, Co Cork.

All of the properties in the auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.