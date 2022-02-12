Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinics at Cork City Hall this weekend

12 February 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinics will take place at Cork City Hall on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th of February 2022. No appointment is necessary.

A Walk-In clinic for the Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccination will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times:

Dose 1 and Dose 2 Walk-in Clinics

Saturday 12th February – 11.00am to 7.00pm

Sunday 13th February – 9.00am to 4.00pm

A Walk-In clinic for the booster vaccination for those aged 16 years and over will take place at Cork City Hall on the below times and dates:

Booster Walk-in Clinics people aged 16 years and over

Saturday 12th February – 11.00am to 7.00pm

Sunday 13th February – 9.00am to 4.00pm

If you have had COVID-19 since you were vaccinated, wait for three months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:

Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);

Photo ID;

Your Eircode;

And an email address and a mobile number.

For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:

It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.

You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.)

For those attending for a Booster dose, please note the following;

You should bring proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card)

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

There will be further dates scheduled for these clinics, please refer to the HSE website for all times and dates of Covid-19 Vaccination walk-in clinics.

For more information log on to: Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (hse.ie)