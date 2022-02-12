ATHLETICS: Cross-country in Castlelyons this weekend

12 February 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

National cross-country action continues this weekend with the Irish Life Health National Intermediate, Master, Juvenile B & Relays Cross Country Championships taking place on Sunday, February 13th, in Castlelyons (a village South East of Fermoy), Co Cork.

The Cross-Country bug is evident in the underage category with over 700 children taking to the field this Sunday, no doubt inspired by the exploits of their Fingal-Dublin 2021 heroes.

Lauren Tinkler (Dublin City Harriers) is one to watch in the intermediate race, after an impressive performance at the 2021 European Athletics Cross Country Championships.

Joining Tinkler in the race is Niamh O’Mahony from An Riocht AC. The 19-year-old recently competed at the Northern Ireland International Cross Country which continues on from her consistent 2021 form which saw her finish 4th in the National Junior Cross Country Championships last November in Santry.

The Intermediate men’s competition is set to be another interesting battle with competitors such as Jamie Fallon (Craughwell AC), Donal Farren (Letterkenny AC), and Damien Madigan (North Cork AC) taking to the field. Farren has started his 2022 season with an impressive 4th place finish at the Northern Ireland International Cross Country in January.

Siobhan O’Doherty from Borrisokane A.C is sure to be in contention for the leading places in the master’s race, while Teresa Doherty (O35) of Finn Valley A.C., and Kate Purcell of Raheny Shamrock A.C are sure to be in medal contention come those final lung busting bends.

The men’s division looks as a competitive year as ever. One to watch out for will be Sergiu Ciobanu (Clonliffe Harriers AC) who was in action representing Clonliffe at the ECCC Cross Country in Portugal last weekend. Ciobanu won’t be found lacking for championships experience and is sure to be in the mix.

Eoin Mullan (Omagh Harriers) and Karoldavid Cronin (Sportsworld AC.) have a track record in performing well at this event and are sure to keep their respective clubs well in the hunt for club honours.

This is a ticket only event, to purchase tickets please see here. All Under 16’s go free.

Click HERE for a full preview and HERE for the Timetable