OPINION: I’ll never own a house – but I can afford an acre of farmland – at least I’ll be a ‘property owner’!

11 February 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Opinion Piece – I’ll never own a house, but at least I can buy an acre of land and say “this is mine”!

I have resigned myself to never owning property. We are currently living in a period of massive inflation. I am – fairly – young so I graduated into the aftermath of recession and it’s been a battle since then to try and save. So, I was delighted to see that my innate Irish yearning to own some form of property can be satisfied in some fashion. How? I can instead buy an acre of farmland. I had never dreamed of this until a CSO press release came to my attention today, see below.

Did you know? An acre of land costs just €6,992 per acre, on average

Being realistic, my plot might be quite rural, and I won’t be able to build anything on it due to a lack of rural connections to get planning permission, and – more important – a lack of construction funds! but still, I will be able to visit it and till the soil, and become a ‘property owner’ of sorts. This week the Cork based Central Statistics Office (CSO) released ‘Agricultural Land Prices 2020’.

Commenting on the release of ‘Agricultural Land Prices 2020‘., Anthony Dawson, a Statistician, said: