OPINION: I’ll never own a house – but I can afford an acre of farmland – at least I’ll be a ‘property owner’!

11 February 2022
By Mary Bermingham
mary@TheCork.ie
Opinion Piece – I’ll never own a house, but at least I can buy an acre of land and say “this is mine”!
I have resigned myself to never owning property. We are currently living in a period of massive inflation. I am – fairly – young so I graduated into the aftermath of recession and it’s been a battle since then to try and save. So, I was delighted to see that my innate Irish yearning to own some form of property can be satisfied in some fashion. How? I can instead buy an acre of farmland. I had never dreamed of this until a CSO press release came to my attention today, see below.
Did you know? An acre of land costs just €6,992 per acre, on average
Being realistic, my plot might be quite rural, and I won’t be able to build anything on it due to a lack of rural connections to get planning permission, and – more important – a lack of construction funds! but still, I will be able to visit it and till the soil, and become a ‘property owner’ of sorts. This week the Cork based Central Statistics Office (CSO) released ‘Agricultural Land Prices 2020’.
Commenting on the release of ‘Agricultural Land Prices 2020‘., Anthony Dawson, a Statistician, said:
“[The] publication shows that there was a noticeable decline in the volume of land sold in Ireland in 2020 with 29,031 acres of land sold at a median price of €6,992 per acre compared with 61,997 acres of land sold in 2019. The most expensive region to purchase agricultural land was in the South-East (Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford) where 2,093 acres of agricultural land sold for a median price of €10,645 per acre. The West (Galway, Mayo and Roscommon) was the least expensive region to purchase land where 6,412 acres of land sold for a median price of €4,625. The South-West (Cork, Kerry) was the region where the least volume of land was sold with only 605 acres of land sold in 2020. Agricultural Land Prices for 2020 were compiled using an updated methodology which mean more transactions have been used in calculating the series, improving both the quality and coverage of the land price statistics. Previous year’s data have also been updated to reflect this methodological improvement.”