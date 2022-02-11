15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
WEST CORK: Castletownbere and Cape Clear benefit from ‘Fishery Harbour & Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme 2022’

11 February 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Minister McConalogue to invest €35 million during 2022 in Ireland’s six fishery harbour centres

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, recently announced the allocation of €35m for capital projects in 2022 in Ireland’s six state-owned Fishery Harbour Centres at Killybegs, Ros an Mhíl, An Daingean, Castletownbere, Dunmore East and Howth through the Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme.

Minster at Dunmore East

Announcing the investment, the Minister commented “The facilities at our Fishery Harbour Centres are critical to the seafood industry and it is important to that we continue to modernise and innovate in the services they provide.  This increased investment demonstrates this Government’s serious commitment to supporting the fishing industry and rural coastal communities. The investment underpins the emphasis in Food Vision 2030 on supporting primary producers.”

In 2020 just under 90% of all fish landed into Ireland arrived at the Fishery Harbour Centres.   In that same year, BIM valued the Irish seafood industry at €1.069bn GDP.

The Minister noted the economic importance of supporting the sector: “With almost 3,000 people directly employed in fisheries and a further 13,500 employed either directly or indirectly across the seafood sector, these investments will contribute to maintaining existing jobs and provide the scope to create employment opportunities.  Paired with the roll out of the recommendations of the Seafood Sector Task Force, I hope this announcement sends a strong signal that we are committed to supporting and developing the sector to be resilient to the challenge of  adjusting to the impact of Brexit.”

The funding provided under this scheme is in addition to the new record €35m Brexit Adjustment Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme 2022/23 which the Minister launched recently to support local authority piers and harbours.

Fishery Harbour & Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme 2022

 
Location Project Description Cost €m

 
Howth:-

 

 East Pier storage sheds – upgrade and waterproofing of structure

 

Boatyard Surfacing Upgrade

 

Middle Pier Berthing face

 

Harbour Dredging

 

Harbour Workshop

 

CCTV Upgrade

 

Fisherman’s toilet & shower facility

 

 

  

200,000

 

400,000

 

3,000,000

 

1,500,000

 

750,000

 

75,000

 

100,000

 

 
  Total 6,025,000

 
Dunmore East:-

 

 West Wharf Fishing Pontoon Extension

 

New Retaining Wall along cliff

 

Workshop Upgrade

 

Syncrolift Repair/Upgrade Works

 

Water Metering

 

X-Block protection of East Pier breakwater

 

Industrial Effluent Pipeline

 

Replace Building at Site 18

 

 200,000

 

40,000

 

200,000

 

200,000

 

300,000

 

500,000

 

250,000

 

50,000

 
  Total 1,740,000
Castletownbere:

 

 Syncrolift Fendering Replacement

 

Mainland Quay Wall Repairs

 

Dinish Wharf Expansion

 

Slipway

 

Syncrolift Dredging & Upgrade Works

 

Harbour support facilities, Dinish

 

Small Craft Harbour on Dinish Island

 

Oil Tanks Re-location on Dinish Island

 

Water Metering & New Sewer Installation

 

Replace Piles at ferry slipway

 

Upgrade Public Lighting

 

Dinish Island Traffic Management Study

 

 20,000

 

500,000

 

7,500,000

 

100,000

 

300,000

 

500,000

 

50,000

 

450,000

 

900,000

 

350,000

 

80,000

 

50,000

 
 

 

 Total 10,800,000

 
Dingle:- Renewable Energy Upgrade on all FHC Buildings

 

East basin Passenger Pontoon Replacement

 

Remedial Works to East side of Main Pier

 

Western Marina Extension – Dredging, Floating Breakwater & Marina

 

Old Ice Plant & Old Boatyard Site Redevelopment

 

Upgrade Marine Facilities Building

 

 750,000

 

400,000

 

200,000

 

250,000

 

 

100,000

 

30,000
  Total 1,730,000
Ros An Mhil:- Water Metering

 

Deep Water Quay

 

SCH Phase 3

 

Upgrade of HM offices

 

Welfare Building

 

Tarmac SCH Road

 

Upgrade of CCTV system

 400,000

 

1,500,000

 

1,000,000

 

200,000

 

250,000

 

20,000

 

40,000

 
  Total 3,410,000
Killybegs:-

 

 Water Control Measures

 

Energy Saving measures

 

Pile on Blackrock Pier & Landing Pier

 

Smooth Point Pier Extension

 

Landing Pier fendering

 

Small Craft Harbour Service Building

 

Provision of Harbour Master Stores

 

Provision of Workshop Stores

 500,000

 

900,000

 

1,200,000

 

5,500,000

 

50,000

 

850,000

 

150,000

 

50,000
  Total 9,200,000
Cape Clear:- Duffy’s Pier Remedial Works Phase 2 & Road Improvement Works

 

Disability Access

 

Safety & Maintenance

  

400,000

 

10,000

 

40,000
  Total 450,000
     
PLB’s:- Piers, Lights, Beacons Total 24,000
     
6 FHC’s:- Safety and Maintenance Total 1,900,000
       
6 FHC’s:- Disability Access Total 120,000
 

 

  
Fishery Harbour & Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme 2022  

35,399,000
