WEST CORK: Castletownbere and Cape Clear benefit from ‘Fishery Harbour & Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme 2022’

11 February 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
Minister McConalogue to invest €35 million during 2022 in Ireland’s six fishery harbour centres
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, recently announced the allocation of €35m for capital projects in 2022 in Ireland’s six state-owned Fishery Harbour Centres at Killybegs, Ros an Mhíl, An Daingean, Castletownbere, Dunmore East and Howth through the Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme.
Announcing the investment, the Minister commented “The facilities at our Fishery Harbour Centres are critical to the seafood industry and it is important to that we continue to modernise and innovate in the services they provide. This increased investment demonstrates this Government’s serious commitment to supporting the fishing industry and rural coastal communities. The investment underpins the emphasis in Food Vision 2030 on supporting primary producers.”
In 2020 just under 90% of all fish landed into Ireland arrived at the Fishery Harbour Centres. In that same year, BIM valued the Irish seafood industry at €1.069bn GDP.
The Minister noted the economic importance of supporting the sector: “With almost 3,000 people directly employed in fisheries and a further 13,500 employed either directly or indirectly across the seafood sector, these investments will contribute to maintaining existing jobs and provide the scope to create employment opportunities. Paired with the roll out of the recommendations of the Seafood Sector Task Force, I hope this announcement sends a strong signal that we are committed to supporting and developing the sector to be resilient to the challenge of adjusting to the impact of Brexit.”
The funding provided under this scheme is in addition to the new record €35m Brexit Adjustment Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme 2022/23 which the Minister launched recently to support local authority piers and harbours.
Fishery Harbour & Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme 2022
|Location
|Project Description
|Cost €m
|Howth:-
|East Pier storage sheds – upgrade and waterproofing of structure
Boatyard Surfacing Upgrade
Middle Pier Berthing face
Harbour Dredging
Harbour Workshop
CCTV Upgrade
Fisherman’s toilet & shower facility
|
200,000
400,000
3,000,000
1,500,000
750,000
75,000
100,000
|Total
|6,025,000
|Dunmore East:-
|West Wharf Fishing Pontoon Extension
New Retaining Wall along cliff
Workshop Upgrade
Syncrolift Repair/Upgrade Works
Water Metering
X-Block protection of East Pier breakwater
Industrial Effluent Pipeline
Replace Building at Site 18
|200,000
40,000
200,000
200,000
300,000
500,000
250,000
50,000
|Total
|1,740,000
|Castletownbere:–
|Syncrolift Fendering Replacement
Mainland Quay Wall Repairs
Dinish Wharf Expansion
Slipway
Syncrolift Dredging & Upgrade Works
Harbour support facilities, Dinish
Small Craft Harbour on Dinish Island
Oil Tanks Re-location on Dinish Island
Water Metering & New Sewer Installation
Replace Piles at ferry slipway
Upgrade Public Lighting
Dinish Island Traffic Management Study
|20,000
500,000
7,500,000
100,000
300,000
500,000
50,000
450,000
900,000
350,000
80,000
50,000
|
|Total
|10,800,000
|Dingle:-
|Renewable Energy Upgrade on all FHC Buildings
East basin Passenger Pontoon Replacement
Remedial Works to East side of Main Pier
Western Marina Extension – Dredging, Floating Breakwater & Marina
Old Ice Plant & Old Boatyard Site Redevelopment
Upgrade Marine Facilities Building
|750,000
400,000
200,000
250,000
100,000
30,000
|Total
|1,730,000
|Ros An Mhil:-
|Water Metering
Deep Water Quay
SCH Phase 3
Upgrade of HM offices
Welfare Building
Tarmac SCH Road
Upgrade of CCTV system
|400,000
1,500,000
1,000,000
200,000
250,000
20,000
40,000
|Total
|3,410,000
|Killybegs:-
|Water Control Measures
Energy Saving measures
Pile on Blackrock Pier & Landing Pier
Smooth Point Pier Extension
Landing Pier fendering
Small Craft Harbour Service Building
Provision of Harbour Master Stores
Provision of Workshop Stores
|500,000
900,000
1,200,000
5,500,000
50,000
850,000
150,000
50,000
|Total
|9,200,000
|Cape Clear:-
|Duffy’s Pier Remedial Works Phase 2 & Road Improvement Works
Disability Access
Safety & Maintenance
|
400,000
10,000
40,000
|Total
|450,000
|PLB’s:-
|Piers, Lights, Beacons
|Total
|24,000
|6 FHC’s:-
|Safety and Maintenance
|Total
|1,900,000
|6 FHC’s:-
|Disability Access
|Total
|120,000
|
|Fishery Harbour & Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme 2022
|
35,399,000