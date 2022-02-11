Funding for Sport in North Cork

11 February 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork North Central Deputy Colm Burke has welcomed the announcement by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin T.D. and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers T.D., today (11 February) of an overall package of €150 million in new capital grants under the latest round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

Deputy Burke said “The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of sport to our communities and our well-being. A record number of applications were received for these grants and the level of funding provided demonstrates the Government’s commitment to sport and clubs.”

He continued “Over €3 million has been received by clubs and organisations in Cork North Central. Cork North Central has a rich sporting history, and it has a special importance to us. This funding will help our communities continue to thrive and grow.”

“Parishes such as Inniscarra, have received large funding in addition to the funding provided for City organisations. I had been contacted by a number of organisations prior to the funding and I know the difference that these grants will make.”

“All unsuccessful applicants will be given the opportunity to appeal the Department’s decision and information on the appeal process will issue to relevant organisations in the coming weeks. €6 million has been set aside to cover successful appeals under this process.”

Deputy Burke concluded “I wish to thank The Minister and the Minister of State for their work on this issue and for the support provided.”