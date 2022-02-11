Marketing company which works for Cork based Musgrave, Barry’s Tea, and Heineken boosts leadership team

11 February 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie
THINKHOUSE is an Dublin-headquartered, digital-first agency, “powered by youth culture”. Following a year of growth, it has announceed three new senior appointments: Donagh Humphreys as Head of Social & Digital Innovation; Kieran O’Donovan as Head of Client Service and Lynsey Paisley as Head of Integrated Creative Strategy. Having grown its headcount by over 50% (over 12 months); expanding its services and broadening its brand base and market presence; in 2021 the agency also celebrated its 20th year in business.
THINKHOUSE represents brands in multiple sectors including; FMCG, Tech, Retail, not-for-profit, Media and Entertainment. The agency works internationally with Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard, Rasio, Yugo and Suntory and has delivered international projects for Netflix, Nespresso and Michael Kors amongst others. Domestically, in Ireland, the agency works with blue-chip organisations and brands including Musgrave, Heineken Ireland, Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard, Barry’s Tea, Life Style Sports, eMovis, innocent and RTÉ, amongst others.
Newly appointed Head of Client Service, Kieran O’Donovan is ambitious to grow and innovate the agency’s Client Service function:
“Exceptional transparency and speed of service is at the heart of how we will shape things to come. In a world that moves at the speed of culture – our clients need access to a wide range of experts, services, data and insights that only Thinkhouse can offer, and I will work to continue to expand the Client Service team to deliver that service, with the client at the centre of the process. As part of our Planet offering – we’re also working with clients to develop new ways of measuring growth – the kind that doesn’t cost the earth. This is really important to us and has become increasingly important to the brands and clients that we work with.”