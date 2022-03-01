Cork shop nominated for GLOBAL award

1 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cobh EUROSPAR Retailer nominated for global award

Congratulations and best of luck to EUROSPAR Cobh’s Shane Jones, who has been nominated for a prestigious FMI Store Manager award. Every year FMI recognises top store manager talent among FMI member retailers through the FMI Store Manager Awards and this year, Shane is one an impressive group of nine nominees from the global EUROSPAR and SPAR networks.

In 1996, the Food Marketing Institute founded the FMI Foundation, which seeks to ensure continued quality and efficiency in the food retailing system and is operated for charitable, educational and scientific purposes. FMI takes great pride and extreme joy in shining a spotlight on hard-working, dedicated and deserving store managers annually through the Store Managers Awards program. This program was created to recognize and celebrate our industry’s premier store manager talent.

Store Manager Award nominations are submitted by peers and food retail companies to recognize outstanding managers who generate sales growth, effectively communicate company and store goals and objectives, demonstrate team leadership in their store/company, provide exceptional customer service through in-store programs and improve community relations.

To be recognised on this global stage is a tremendous honour and fingers crossed for Shane when the finalists are named.

Commenting, Malachy Hanberry, Managing Director of EUROSPAR said, “This is a fabulous endorsement of Shane’s outstanding retailing ability. EUROSPAR supermarkets are renowned for demonstrating industry leading standards and Shane, and the staff in EUROSPAR Cobh, are leading the way in terms of fresh food retailing, innovation, food safety and customer service, as this nomination attests.”