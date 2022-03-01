GAA: Carbery Rangers reach final

1 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

West Cork side Carbery Rangers reached the final of the Dermot Earley Cup, the senior men’s competition at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé, the famed adult men’s and ladies club tournament which took place all over the Dingle Peninsula last weekend.

The West Cork side had a great run, beating Mayo’s Castlebar Mitchel’s (4-14 to 1-1) and St. Kieran’s of Limerick (3-5 to 1-1) to reach the final. On the other side of the group, the Mark Ó Sé managed Kerry side Listry overcame reigning Connacht Senior Men’s Champions Padraig Pearse of Roscommon and Galbally of Limerick to meet the Cork men in the final at Gallarus, home to host club An Ghaeltacht.

Carbery Rangers, backed by a strong north-westerly wind, led 3 points to 1 point by half time. However, they failed to score in the second half as Listry got the upper hand, chipping away at long-range scores thanks to points from Aodan MacGearailt, Aaron O’Shea and Anthony Sweeney, with the Kerry side winning on a scoreline of 0-7 to 0-3.

The football festival, which is supported by Lidl Ireland, McKeever Sports, EJ Menswear, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit, Údarás na Gaeltachta and Lee Strand Milk, was founded by Kerry iconic footballer Páidi Ó Sé and has attracted over 17,000 club players over 33 years, growing into a major GAA event with senior, intermediate and junior adult club competitions as well as teams attending social events at Comórtas HQ, Páidí Ó Sé’s pub in Ventry, Co. Kerry.

Comórtas Chairman Pádraig Óg Ó Sé said, “We are delighted to have Carbery Rangers compete this weekend and wish them well in the season ahead. They are a credit to Cork in the way they conducted themselves. They enjoyed themselves by night and had a never say die attitude on the field of play playing three games all in one day which was not easy.”