BUSINESS: Legal cloud firm ‘Bundledocs’ appoints Simon Hill as non-Executive Director

1 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Bundledocs, a cloud-based document bundling software provider, has today announced the appointment of Simon Hill as its new Non-Executive Director.

Simon is currently the CEO and co-founder of Xperate, a UK based software development company that offers consultancy services to the wider tech community. He has previously worked in CEO and senior leadership roles for Tikit Plc, BT Group Plc, and TFB Plc. Simon brings over 20 years’ experience to Bundledocs, having worked across the technology sector servicing industries such as SMEs, legal services, and professional services.

Speaking on the appointment Brian Kenneally, Bundledocs Founder and CEO said, “Simon has a notable track record of growing businesses and delivering strategic transformation across the legal tech industry. Simon is widely regarded as a serial tech entrepreneur and his insights and experience will undoubtedly be invaluable to us as we continue to expand our services globally. We are looking forward to working with Simon as we further develop Bundledocs into the future.”

Commenting on his appointment, Simon Hill said, “I am delighted to have been appointed as Non-Executive Director at Bundledocs. Since Bundledocs launched in 2019 I have admired their vision and growth across territories. Having seen how much Bundledocs has achieved to date, I was interested in getting further insight into their operations. I am looking forward to working with the team to assist in their ambitious growth plans.”

Bundledocs has over 1,000 clients in over 34 countries. They have become the market leader in the electronic document production space, working primarily with the legal sector. In late 2020 they were the first electronic document bundling tool on the market to receive ISO 27001 compliance.