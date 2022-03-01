Montenotte Hotel reveal their latest ‘Artist in Residence’

1 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

As part of their ongoing commitment to supporting the arts, the multi-award-winning, design-led destination hotel, The Montenotte Hotel, is thrilled to reveal the latest artist ‘checking in’ as part of the hotel’s ongoing ‘Artist in Residence’ programme in association with The Gallery Kinsale.

The work of renowned visual, contemporary artist Miriam Fitzgerald Juskova in a collection known as ‘Paper on Edge’, will now be proudly on display at The Montenotte Hotel until the end of July 2022.

Now in its fifth year running at The Montenotte Hotel, the ‘Artist in Residence’ programme in association with The Gallery Kinsale, seeks to support local Irish artists by offering a six-month occupancy to exhibit at the hotel. With a new artist to enjoy every six months, the collections also offer another enticing reason for art-lovers, culture-seekers and staycationers alike to visit on their next trip to Cork.

The new collection by Miriam Fitzgerald Juskova adds a new bold and colourful statement to the foyer and complements The Montenotte Hotel’s design-led and eclectic vibe.

Speaking at the launch, Frits Potgieter, General Manager of The Montenotte Hotel said,

“As a hotel that prides itself on supporting the arts and creating experiences for our guests, we are so pleased to welcome the new exciting collection by Miriam Fitzgerald Juskova to our hotel as part of our Artist in Residence programme with The Gallery Kinsale.“

“Miriam’s three-dimensional paper artwork brings mathematics and art together in a truly inspiring way. Her traditional technique based on paper quilling ushers a sense of serenity throughout the hotel. Miriam’s main piece for the exhibition ‘You Are All Invited’ signifies openness and the hope of good things to come, which couldn’t be more true for the times we are living in. We are delighted that Miriam has chosen The Montenotte Hotel for her first solo exhibition and we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy the new collection.”

Originally from Slovakia and a qualified furniture designer, artist Miriam has been living in Ireland for almost 20 years. From a young age, Miriam has been inspired by geometry and mathematics as her mother and sister are both maths teachers. Miriam’s work ‘Paper on Edge’ brings mathematics and art together and is based on an old traditional technique of paper quilling which results in three-dimensional paper artwork that brings a new edge to contemporary art.

To create each piece in this exhibition, Miriam spends hours designing, cutting, folding, shaping and gluing paper to achieve real depth and movement to her pieces. In this collection, Miriam expands on her passion for colourful patterns and geometry, working with calm but also brave colour combinations, with symmetry and repetition of geometric shapes, creating various configurations, revealing art that is truly distinctive and would bring joy to any home.