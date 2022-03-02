CORK JOBS: Hotel recruitment day today

2 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Trigon Hotel Group has launched a recruitment drive to fill up to 40 positions at the Metropole Hotel and Cork International Hotel.

A recruitment day will take place at the Metropole Hotel on Wednesday, March 2nd from 10am until 7pm. People are asked to bring a CV and references to the open day.

The open positions include a variety of full and part-time flexible roles in all departments. The jobs may suit parents, students, graduates or anyone wanting to return to the workplace.

Strategic HR Director with Trigon, Kathleen Linehan said, “The recruitment day at the Metropole Hotel is the perfect opportunity to meet the team and could be the start of a new career for you. The 40 positions include a range of flexible roles across all departments. Team members can enjoy benefits such as hotel discounts and free meals while working. We also offer excellent training and development programmes to support career progression within the group. We’re really lucky at Trigon to have many team members who have been with us for 20 or 30 years and we’re looking forward to meeting new recruits on Wednesday.”