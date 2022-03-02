15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
New Plaza at Watergrasshill is NOT on Motorway: it’s in the village itself and will be used for community events

2 March 2022
By Tom Collins
Up until recently, the word “Plaza” would have referred to the admin buildings associated with the toll both – known as Condonstown Toll Plaza, Watergrasshill, Co. Cork – on the Dublin-Cork M8 Motorway, but now the word “Plaza” has a more pedestrian different meaning.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan recently officially opened a new plaza in Watergrasshill village in Co. Cork. Funded by Cork County Council and the National Transport Authority, the new plaza is a joint project between the Council and Watergrasshill Community Association, who identified the area by means of creating a focal point for community events.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan, (front) with Niall Healy, DOS, Cork County Council Paraig Lynch, Cork County Council, Diarmuid Lynch, Chair Community Association, Cllr Anthony Barry and Cllr Sheila O’Callaghan at the Opening of the new Plaza in Watergrasshill, Co. Cork. Funded by Cork County Council and the National Transport Authority, the new plaza is a joint project between the Council and Watergrasshill Community Association who identified the area by means of creating a focal point for community events. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan, with members of Watergrasshill Community Association (front row) Kieran Walsh, Secretary, Daniel Lynch Chairperson, (back row) Damien Coakley, PRO, Barry Curtin, Vice-Chairperson, Robert Ryall, former Chairperson and Paul Sharkey, Assistant Secretary at the Opening of the new Plaza in Watergrasshill, Co. Cork. Funded by Cork County Council and the National Transport Authority, the new plaza is a joint project between the Council and Watergrasshill Community Association who identified the area by means of creating a focal point for community events. Pic Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

