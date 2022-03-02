New Plaza at Watergrasshill is NOT on Motorway: it’s in the village itself and will be used for community events

2 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Up until recently, the word “Plaza” would have referred to the admin buildings associated with the toll both – known as Condonstown Toll Plaza, Watergrasshill, Co. Cork – on the Dublin-Cork M8 Motorway, but now the word “Plaza” has a more pedestrian different meaning.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan recently officially opened a new plaza in Watergrasshill village in Co. Cork. Funded by Cork County Council and the National Transport Authority, the new plaza is a joint project between the Council and Watergrasshill Community Association, who identified the area by means of creating a focal point for community events.