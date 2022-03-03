3 March 2022

By Mary Bermingham

What: Jazz Legends Charles Mingus 100th and Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue at Cork Opera House – Presented by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra in association with Cork Opera House

Where: Cork Opera House

When: Friday April 22, 8pm

Tickets: on sale now €31 & €26 (concession) www.corkoperahouse.ie

On the centenary of his birth, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra pays tribute to Charles Mingus. In an imaginative first, the RTÉ Concert Orchestra has joined forces with its counterpart, the BBC Concert Orchestra, to commission a special set of brand-new orchestrations from Guy Barker, allowing both orchestras to do full justice to one of the greatest jazz musicians of them all.

Alongside this and back by popular demand, Barker’s amazing orchestration of the classic Miles Davis album Kind of Blue will also be performed. As London Jazz News wrote of his treatment: “What could have been cumbersome and overblown is fleet, ecstatic, enthralling.” A Dublin performance in 2019 won a prolonged ovation from a packed house.

Mingus and Davis, performed by an orchestra and big band with a serious jazz pedigree under one of the top names in the business – all makes for an unmissable event for jazz fans.