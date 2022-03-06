Cork County Council Launches ‘Heritage Artefacts of County Cork’ Publication

6 March 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Since 2013, Cork County Council’s Heritage Unit has been producing an annual book in the ‘Heritage of County Cork Publication Series’. This year’s publication, titled ‘Heritage Artefacts of County Cork’ focuses on the fascinating artefacts in the county of Cork, from the earliest of times up to the recent past. From throughout the county, groups and individuals submitted some excellent information, as did so many of the county’s many museums and heritage centres. In fact, included in the publication is a listing of 30 such museums and heritage centres, mostly within the county of Cork, where a fascinating array of artefacts pertaining to County Cork can be seen.

The book, expertly written by Denis Power and produced by Cork County Council’s Heritage Unit, looks at era after era of human life here in county Cork, telling us a bit about each one through the artefacts still with us today from the specific era in question. These artefacts include valuable objects such as the Cork Horns, the Garryduff Bird and St. Laichtín’s Arm, as well as a selection of the more everyday items, such as sherds of handmade pottery, flint tools and clay pipes, all of which combine to give the reader a unique insight into life in Cork County in the past. The book is available in bookshops throughout the county from Bantry to Bandon and from Macroom to Mallow and for further information email corkheritage@corkcoco.ie.