REVIEW: SumUp credit card reader, including discount / coupon code link

Since COVID we have all taken steps towards a cashless society. Regardless of what you think about this, the reality is if you are running a business you must now move with the times. Even my Dentist – who is very old-school – now accepts cards!

Getting a card terminal from a bank has been a hassle, typically there is a monthly rental fee and your need a business account, so sole traders with small turnovers have avoided these. However, SumUp is a German company, licenced the Irish Central Bank. It sells three different types of card terminals with no standing charges. Just pay 2.75% per transaction, which is currently reduced to 1.69% until the end of 2021.

Option A: SumUp Air – a Bluetooth device that connects to your smartphone

Option B: SumUp 3G – with inbuilt data SIM

Option C: SumUp Solo – fully touchscreen with inbuilt data SIM

Pros

No contract

No standing fee (so if you don’t use it there is no charge)

High-quality card reader (well crafted in white plastic. it looks like an Apple product!)

No extra charges for overseas cards

Great for occasional use and everyday use in your business

Chip & Pin, NFC

Accepts Visa, MasterCard, and American Express and Diner’s Club

Accept payments remotely with a website terminal interface, or (new feature) send a HTTPS link to your customer via SMS or email where they enter their own card details. This is great for accepting deposits. It also pushes the admin onto the customer, so you can minimise the duration of your sales calls.

Cons

Online only: so if you have no internet connection in a rural area you cannot accept payment, however, you can connect to a WiFi hotspot if there happens to be one nearby and you know the code

2.75% transaction charge

Sometimes the device decides to do a software update, just as you attempt to process a transaction.

Sometimes the device drops a connection. It will reconnect, but you may need some small talk to pass time with your customer!

How to buy?

