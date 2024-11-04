Ballycotton Lighthouse features in new tourism campaign

4 November 2024

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

View the video here https://youtube.com/shorts/sjlzraagBEM?si=m86NciNKmmVmj8Eh

There are 65 lighthouses operated by Irish Lights dotted around Ireland in beautiful coastal locations. As their function in lighting our coasts is automated, many are now being regenerated as heritage buildings with a tourism focus – some are visitor attractions, while others offer unique places to stay on a self-catering basis. In 2023, our lighthouses welcomed around 384,000 visitors, with over 50% of visitors to larger sites coming from overseas.

Tourism Ireland has partnered with Great Lighthouses of Ireland (the tourism partnership led by Irish Lights) to capture compelling content featuring beautiful lighthouses in scenic locations around Ireland – including Ballycotton Lighthouse. A series of new short videos and photos of seven different lighthouses has been created and will be shared by Tourism Ireland with its 6+ million followers on social media. Content will also be used in Tourism Ireland’s international PR and publicity activity.

The featured lighthouses also include Blackhead (County Antrim), Blacksod (County Mayo), Fanad (County Donegal), Loop Head (County Clare), Rathlin West (Country Antrim) and Valentia Island (County Kerry).

The short videos highlight some of the unique characteristics and charm of the lighthouses. They showcase the great experiences and activities to be enjoyed in and around each lighthouse. For example, near Ballycotton Lighthouse, visitors can explore the Ballycotton Cliff Walk and enjoy live music at Sea Church.

Alice Mansergh, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Great Lighthouses of Ireland to create this fantastic new content for future promotions. These iconic buildings are being sustained for the future through tourism. Lighthouses provide an opportunity for overseas visitors to explore our maritime heritage, witness breathtaking sunsets, capture memorable photographs and immerse themselves in the vibrant activities of surrounding regions. The videos showcase seven distinct areas around Ireland, where prominent lighthouses serve as beacons for exciting activities, culinary experiences and unique lodging options.”

Bobby Kerr, Chairperson of Great Lighthouses of Ireland, said: “This content and video series is a fantastic investment by Tourism Ireland in the Great Lighthouses of Ireland initiative. It brings the beauty of our iconic lighthouse experiences to life and showcases the incredible experiences in the surrounding areas. These stunning visuals will introduce Ireland’s lighthouses to a global audience, inviting more visitors to experience their unique charm and history. We’re excited to share this new content at the Great Lighthouses of Ireland Gathering in Valentia, where over 60 lighthouse and maritime tourism leaders are gathering to discuss the future of lighthouse tourism and how we can further develop our unique destination.”

The partnership with Great Lighthouses of Ireland aligns with Tourism Ireland’s strategy to market iconic reasons to visit regions and diverse locations across our island, where we have exciting product to promote – spreading interest and economic benefits to businesses which thrive from tourism.