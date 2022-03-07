Cork University Hospital celebrates UCC Children’s /General Integrated Nursing Graduates

7 March 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

The BSc 2017 Children’s /General Integrated Nursing Graduates will celebrate their completion of studies at Cork University Hospital Hospital Blessing of Hands & Hospital Badge Pinning Ceremony today.

Cork University Hospital in conjunction with UCC is the only site outside of Dublin that supports this unique dual nursing programme.

The Blessing of Hands is a unique, historical nursing celebration that recognises the work of the nurse on their journey caring for patients.

The hospital badge pinning ceremony is a time honoured nursing school tradition, where the completion of educational requirements are recognised. Newly graduated nurses are welcomed into the nursing profession by their training hospital on a special day receiving their badge.

This unique group of dual-qualified nursing graduates have been working as frontline workers since February 2021. During this time they have navigated their studies while also providing efficient, effective and compassionate care to patients and families in the midst of a global pandemic. They have constantly adapted and changed to the ever-evolving challenges that were placed in front of them. Their commitment, professionalism and indeed personal sacrifices over the past year of the numerous waves of the pandemic cannot be underestimated.

“It is important to mark their achievements and celebrate it.” said a statement.