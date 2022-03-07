No more Vaccinations at City Hall

7 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Management at South / South West Hospital Group (S/SWHG) would like to advise that the Cork City Hall Vaccination Centre will relocate to the North Main Street Vaccination Centre (T12 PT68) from the week starting Monday, 7th March 2022.

“S/SWHG is working closely with our community colleagues in Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) in relation to the transfer of services to the North Main Street Vaccination Centre.”

Management at S/SWHG wishes to thank Cork City Hall and its staff for providing access to facilities for this vital service and for the ongoing and steadfast support through the vaccination programme.

S/SWHG also wishes to thank all staff working at Cork City Hall Vaccination centre for their dedication and commitment to the rollout of the Vaccination Programme. Cork City Hall vaccination centre opened on 20th April 2021, and to date has administered 286,637 vaccines, including first, second and booster doses. The centre had its highest number of vaccination on 19th December 2021 with 4,255 doses administered.

Gerry O’Dwyer, CEO, South/South West Hospital Group said: “On behalf of the S/SWHG, I would like to thank management at Cork City Hall and its staff for working with us since April 2021. For 11 months, this central facility has ensured that cohorts across all age groups within the region had access to an easily accessible vaccination centre. This vaccination centre has performed to an excellent standard and this is evident from the 286,637 vaccines doses that were administered to date since opening. We will continue to work closely with our community colleagues to ensure a successful transfer of services to the North Main Street Vaccination Centre.

I would also like to thank and acknowledge the huge interagency cooperation and support provided to the S/SWHG by the Defence Forces, National Ambulance Service, the Fire Service, An Garda Síochána, the Coastguard and voluntary emergency services who greatly assisted with the successful rollout of the Vaccination Programme over the past 11 months.”