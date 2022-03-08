NORTH CORK NEWS: New Kanturk Library Official Opens with self-service kiosk

8 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan has officially opened the new Kanturk Library. Situated in Market Square in the heart of Kanturk town, this user-friendly facility replaces the old mobile library bus in the mart and will be open 40 hours a week through lunch and have three staff.

The library occupies a ground floor space of 173m2 and is easily accessible from Market Square. Members can choose from a selection of almost 17,000 books, with a dedicated space for younger children to have storytelling, which is already proving very popular.

Kanturk Library has been specially equipped with customised furniture and technology. The €152,000 fit-out cost includes free access to Wi-Fi, which is available throughout, supporting the community to study, work, create and play.

Mayor Coughlan was delighted to cut the ribbon on the new facility, saying “Libraries help build communities; it doesn’t matter how old you are or what your ability is, and now you have a wonderful library situated in the heart of the community to help you build this community through diverse and shared interests”

Library Members will be able to use the self-service kiosk to borrow and return books.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, highlighted how, “The role of our Library service has never been more important in our communities, both for providing access to materials and resources and for promoting literacy and improving the overall quality of life. Libraries encourage footfall which provides opportunities for other businesses and organisations around them and revitalises and area”

Kanturk Library serves 2 primary and 2 secondary schools in the region. Regular class visits will be facilitated as well as arts and literature events for students and teachers. The library also provides extensive literacy support. Is it a registered Eduroam wireless hotspot that allows third-level students to access their university network from the comfort of the new Kanturk Library.

The library is staffed by a team of three experienced staff with plans to host events such as lectures and educational workshops.