Rugby’s Peter Stringer opens gym in Elysian, Cork City

8 March 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

A celebrity run gym in a landmark building

Former Munster & Irish international rugby star, Hell Week contestant, RTÉ pundit and all-round fitness fanatic Peter Stringer, along with the current Irish Amateur Golf Champion Peter O’ Keeffe and businessman Paul Buckley, officially opened the doors to Cork’s newest fitness studio, F45 yesterday.

The first Irish F45 franchise to open outside of Dublin is located in the iconic Elysian building, right in the heart of the city and offers free parking and shower facilities to all members. The F45 workout is a functional high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session that lasts 45 minutes. Classes will cater for all levels of strength and fitness which makes it a perfect place for both fitness enthusiasts and beginners alike. Classes will run seven days a week with times to suit everyone. Monthly memberships are available as well as drop in classes, with no long term commitment required.

A certified personal trainer, Peter Stringer said “It’s always been a dream of mine to launch my own business in the fitness sphere. Fitness has always played a huge part in my life, not only from a physical point of view but also mentally it has allowed me to remain in such a positive place. The studio is an amazing space and I’m extremely excited for people to be able book in and experience what we have to offer.”

Top Munster Golfer Peter O’Keeffe added “Being involved in fitness is a passion of mine as well as a business interest. As a competitive international golfer, my mobility and strength are huge components for a long, injury free career in my sport. Joining Peter Stringer and Paul Buckley in bringing the world’s fastest growing fitness franchise, F45 to Cork has been a very exciting prospect, and one I see being a very interesting and convenient way for the people of Cork to enjoy their fitness journeys! F45 is a new and exciting way for gym goers to enjoy meeting new people and to enjoy a personal training touch in a group setting!”

Founded in Sydney, Australia in 2013, F45 is one of the world’s fastest growing fitness franchises globally with over 1,500 studios across 63 countries. F45 fans include celebrities such as Mark Wahlberg, who owns 26% of the company and David Beckham who became a global partner last year.