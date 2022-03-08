15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
#CorkInDublin – Cork students receive Trinity College Entrance Exhibition awards

8 March 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Education

A record number of students from every county in Ireland and 29 countries overseas have been awarded Entrance Exhibition Awards from Trinity College Dublin. Among them were 35 students from Cork city and county.

The awards go to the students accepted into the first year of a full-time undergraduate degree programme who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school, above a minimum of 500 CAO points (or equivalent).

Many former awardees have gone on to make a significant contribution to the economic, cultural, and political life of Ireland and beyond. Past Exhibitioners include Tánaiste and former Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

Of the 2021 entrants to Trinity, 686 students qualified for an award, up from 527 in 2020. The students come from a record 497 different schools, 458 schools on the island of Ireland (up from 438 in 2020) and 39 schools from overseas (up from 17).

The awards were delivered in a virtual ceremony (view here).

Provost of Trinity, Linda Doyle, said:

We are delighted to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our talented students, especially in a year when their lives and studies were so badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased that, since we revised the Entrance Exhibition Awards in 2018 as part of our commitment to boosting diversity, more and more schools are being represented, including a growing number from overseas. We wish them all the best in their studies at Trinity. Maith sibh go léir!

Changes made to the awards scheme in 2018 meant that students who achieve the highest points among Trinity entrants from their secondary school with a minimum of 500 points in the Leaving Certificate (or its equivalent second-level final examinations) are eligible for an Entrance Exhibition Award. This includes bonus points for Mathematics.

Previously, any students receiving 560 or more points (excluding bonus points) were awarded Entrance Exhibition Awards, which meant that up to 20 students from any one school could qualify.

The Entrance Exhibition Awards were awarded to 426 students from Leinster, 97 from Munster, 63 from Connacht and 61 from Ulster.

Awards also went to 29 international students from Austria, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece , Hungary, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and UAE.

Awardees receive a certificate and a €150 book token.

Cork Students’ names:

MICHAEL WILLIAM MURPHY Presentation College Cork
EVA MC DONNELL Ursuline Convent Secondary School Cork
SALMA WALEED St Aloysius Secondary School Cork
EUAN MANNING Kinsale Community School Cork
LISA O BRIEN Bruce College Cork
PAUL BEECHINOR Hewitt College Cork
CLARA ELIZABETH O MAHONY St Angelas College Cork
MATEO BARTHELEMY Bandon Grammar School Cork
CAOIMHE DIFFLEY Sacred Heart Secondary School Cork
AVA KATHARINA MANNION St Aloysius Girls Secondary School Cork
AOIFE MARY MORRIS St Aloysius Girls Secondary School Cork
ALEXANDRU STOIAN Midleton CBS Secondary School Cork
TOMAS POWER Midleton College Cork
DAISY SEWARD Schull Community College Cork
JILL O FLYNN Colaiste An Phiarsaigh Cork
LEO DAVID CALLANAN Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh Cork
DYLAN MICHAEL O TOOLE Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh Cork
NIAMH DEASY Presentation College Cork
HEATHER MC NAMARA Scoil Mhuire Cork
MARTHA COSGROVE Loreto Catholic Secondary School Cork
LOUISE HENNESSY Glanmire Community College Cork
FINNIAN DALY Patrician Academy Cork
GRACE HENDY Skibbereen Community School Cork
JACK NEVILLE De La Salle College Cork
DARA O SHEA Colaiste Treasa Cork
DEIRDRE LEAHY Scoil Mhuire Cork Cork
LAURA O CALLAGHAN Christ The King Secondary School Cork
ELISA MATHIEU Mount Mercy College Cork
THEODOR HARDWICKE Ashton School Cork
DANIEL BUCKLEY Millstreet Community School Cork
JAMES BUCKLEY Millstreet Community School Cork
STEPHEN HAYDEN Christian Brothers College Cork
HUGH O SULLIVAN Christian Brothers College Cork
TOBI OKWO St Peters Community School Cork
SHAUN TYNAN Mount St Michael Secondary School Cork
