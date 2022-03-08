€280,000 in funding for historical and heritage buildings in Cork city and county

8 March 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie



The Green Party in Cork has welcomed nearly €280,000 in funding for historical and heritage buildings in the city and county

The funding will be provided under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme 2022 administered by the for 24 projects in Cork, including Blarney Walled Gardens and Carrigrohane Castle.

Green Party councillor for the North East ward, Oliver Moran, said the funding will make a difference to communities living in historic parts of the city in particular:

“Over 40% of the funding provided in the city will be for projects in the North East ward, which features the Victorian Quarter of the city. The buildings that will receive funding are ones that are at the heart of communities. Sometimes these are private houses in historic residential areas like Summerhill, Wellington Road and the Lower Glanmire Road. They also include €15,000 for repair of St Dominick’s Retreat Centre on the Middle Glanmire Road and €10,000 for St. Mary and All Saints Church in Glanmire. These are buildings that make a difference to people and communities, whether as part of the streetscape or as places of retreat and reflection.”

Green Party councillor for the South West Ward, Colette Finn, stated :

“This is great news. This Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) helps owners of heritage structures to meet their obligations to care for their properties, and to undertake necessary repair work.”

The announcement follows launch last week by Minister Noonan of Heritage Ireland 2030, a new national heritage plan which seeks to strengthen protection for our heritage in all its forms and provide supports to those responsible for its care.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, said:

“These awards will provide an economic stimulus and I’m delighted to see projects in Cork have received funding approval among these. The investment will provide employment to small businesses, skilled conservation specialists and tradespeople, ensuring a continued focus on the traditional crafts – all of which help us to deliver on Heritage Ireland 2030, the new national heritage plan which I launched last month.”