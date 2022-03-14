Rachael Blackmore stars in final episode of Audi’s podcast

14 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Aintree Grand National winning jockey and Audi Naas performance ambassador, Rachael Blackmore joins Driving Progress host, academic and broadcaster Emma Dabiri in the final episode of the podcast series. From humble beginnings to top of the world, Blackmore discusses winning the Aintree Grand National, being crowned the BBC Sports Personality World Sport Star of the Year, her personal passions and so much more.

In the 18-minute episode, Blackmore discusses her true passion for horse racing, the incredible year she had in 2021 and how she began her career as one of Ireland’s most successful jockeys. Touching on dealing with her new-found success, Blackmore gets frank about how getting older has provided her invaluable life experience.

The Driving Progress podcast focuses on getting to know how guests live their passions and beliefs and find out what drives them to succeed. Throughout the discussion, Blackmore offers a unique and fascinating insight into life as one of Ireland’s leading sports stars. The latest episode is now live to listen to across all podcast streaming platforms including; Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The final instalment of a four-part series, all episodes of Audi’s podcast Driving Progress are now available to steam at https://audioboom.com/posts/8046891-rachael-blackmore