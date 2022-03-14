PROPERTY: Drimoleague development site in Youbid.ie auction

14 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

West Cork

A 2.07 hectare (5.11 acre) parcel of development land in Drimoleague village will go to auction later this month.

The land, which has two semi-detached, partially constructed houses and the foundations for eight more, will go to auction with Youbid.ie on March 24 with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €360,000.

Planning permission was previously granted for the development of 13 detached and 14 semi-detached dwellings, but that planning lapsed in early 2017.

The lands are situated within the Development Boundary of Drimoleague village and under the West Cork Municipal District Local Area Plan from 2017, the land is zoned ‘Existing Built Up Area’.

However, the current County Development Plan is under review in preparation of a new plan to cover the period 2022-2028.

Drimoleague village is located in West Cork on the main Dunmanway to Skibbereen – Bantry Road (R586), around 13km from Skibbereen, 20km from Bantry and 70km from Cork City.

The property is situated on Rockmount Road within close proximity to Drimoleague National School and can be accessed off the R586.

According to the 2016 Census, Drimoleague is home to approximately 450 residents.

It has a number of essential services including a post office, public health clinic, pharmacy, local GAA pitch, a number of retail services, tourist shop, café, pubs, petrol station and small scale craft industries.

Cork City

Also in the March 24 is a three bedroom, mid-terraced property located only 10 minutes’ walk from University College Cork.

Number 28 Fullers Road, The Lough, Cork, will go to auction with an AMV of €165,000.

The property is a stone’s throw from St Fin Barre’s Cathedral and is within 15 minutes’ walk of most of Cork City centre.

All essential amenities are within close proximity and the area is well connected to public transport links and all major road networks.

Number 28 Fullers Road comprises a two storey, three bedroom over circa 70 sq mts with a modern open plan kitchen living area at ground level, while there are two double bedrooms, one single bedroom and one bathroom upstairs.

The rear of the property is an enclosed courtyard area with access via a secure gate.

Once furnished, the property is suitable for immediate occupation and is sure to attract interest from first time buyers and investors alike.

Also in the auction on March 24, and also in Cork, is a bright and spacious two bedroom in Blarney with an AMV of €130,000.

Number 19 Willison Meadows is just outside the picturesque village of Blarney – only four minutes’ by car – where a host of essential and recreational amenities can be found.

The two-bedroom apartment is on the first floor, and extends to circa 67 sq mts. The accommodation comprises a hallway, kitchen/dining area, sitting room, two bedrooms and a main bathroom.

Blarney village is around 11km from Cork city centre and Blackpool Shopping Centre and there is a bus service running adjacent to the development.

The Willison Meadows development has ample communal parking available and transport links in the area include Cork City bus service and the N20 and N22 road networks.

The auction will feature a total of 18 properties from eight counties.

All of the properties in the auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie