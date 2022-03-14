A great St Patrick’s Festival lined up for all the family at Nano Nagle Place

14 March 2022

By Elaine Murphy

Discover the best of local art, craft, and design in the most beautiful, hidden setting in Cork City Nano Nagle Place. The St Patrick’s Weekend outdoor markets complement the wonderful museum, gardens, and shops so that there is even more to explore and enjoy!

The weekend markets offer a great mix of local art, craft and design – from decorative ceramics, macrame and landscape paintings to cushions, hand poured candles and airplants for your home. There will also be stunning handmade jewellery and accessories on offer. Make sure to arrive ready for a sweet treat, as there will be delicious handmade Irish-Brazilian chocolates and a French crepe wagon.

There will be live music on the top plaza between 13.30 and 15.30 at the weekend. On Saturday there will be traditional Irish music with Strings and Things and on Sunday Fresh Air Collective will play tangos, waltzes, rags and klezmer tunes, gypsy jazz melodies and more.

Come and enjoy some great St Patrick’s Day fun! Blaithín the Lizard is once again hiding all over our site and she has really got into the spirit of St Patrick’s Day! Kids can enjoy a Saints and Shamrocks Trail around the museum and garden, which will be ongoing for the whole St Patrick’s Festival, from the 17th to the 20th March.

By signing up for free Nano Nagle Place membership you can visit the museum free of charge with a guest and avail of 10% discount in the shops and €2 coffee from the museum coffee dock.

CEO of Nano Nagle Place, Shane Clarke, said “Enjoy the St Patrick’s Festival at Nano Nagle Place. We’re open from Thursday through Sunday with a brilliant market at the weekend. All that’s good in Cork in one beautiful place!”