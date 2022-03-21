Visiting Restrictions at Bantry General Hospital #WestCork

21 March 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Visiting restrictions remain in place at Bantry General Hospital due to increased infection control measures. This also includes St. Joseph’s Residential Unit, which is located on the hospital grounds. Visiting will only be allowed on compassionate grounds and must be pre-arranged with Ward managers and hospital consultants. All theatre Elective surgery has been cancelled. The hospital will contact each patient individually and cancelled appointments are being worked on presently with a view to early rescheduling. Should you have an urgent query in relation to an appointment, please contact the relevant Consultant’s secretary.

Outpatient appointments and radiology are still running.

The situation will be reviewed on an on-going basis and any changes will be advised. Visiting is restricted to the following:

Visiting Restrictions to all Wards/Depts: Hospital management has requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance, and explore all other options available to them, including the Local Injury Unit (LIU), GP or Southdoc out of hours service in the first instance.

All appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients.