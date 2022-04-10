Cork Concerige joins prestigious Les Clefs d’Or organisation

10 April 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

John Coleman, Concierge Manager at Fota Island Resort, becomes a member of Les Clefs d’Or

Les Clefs d’Or (which translates to The Golden Keys) is a professional association of hotel concierges, with over 3500 members working in every corner of the world, with 42 in Ireland. Identified by the golden crossed keys on their lapels, members of Les Clefs d’Or must be exceptionally well-trained, knowledgeable and able to assist guests in anything from simple dinner reservations to recommending local hidden gems.

Before entering the hospitality industry, John enjoyed several public facing roles, including owning a shop for 23 years and working as Sales and Marketing Manager for the East Cork Journal. He began his hospitality career in the Metropole Hotel in Cork in 2017, before joining Fota Island Resort in 2021. Since then, John has assisted countless guests in making their stays as memorable as possible.

Speaking about the achievement, John said “I thoroughly enjoy helping our guests to get the most out of every day at Fota Island Resort. To become a member of this esteemed association is an honour and I will strive to further develop my skills and knowledge in my role as Concierge Manager”.

Whether you are arriving to this five-star resort for a relaxing break away, planning quality time with your favourite people in the luxurious self-catering lodges or taking time out to enjoy Fota Island Spa, Fota Island Adventure or one of the resort’s three championship golf courses – you are in for a real treat, from start to finish.