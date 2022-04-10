The Emergency Department at CUH is busy #Covid19

10 April 2022

By Mary Bermingham

Cork University Hospital is requesting that members of the general public would only attend the Emergency Department if absolutely necessary, as it manages a surge in Covid-19 activity along with increased emergency presentations to the hospital.

Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED. All emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised.

Management at CUH would like to remind the general public that they should explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department including:

· General Practitioner / South Doc · Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork TelephoneTelephone – 021-4926900 · Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital: Telephone 027 50133 · Local Injuries Unit, Mallow: General Hospital. Telephone 022 – 58506.

A statement today from CUH says “Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue. Hospital Management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time.”