SaveBallymartleWoods community group holding free public walk in forest on Kinsale side of Riverstick

10 April 2022, Sunday

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie



It’s full steam ahead for the ‘Ramble in the Woods’ this afternoon, 10 April at 3.00pm. This family friendly event will showcase Ballymartle Woods, Riverstick – its walkways, rich biodiversity “and what is at stake for our community”.

The organisers Social media pages say “Prizes to be won in a competition for the best decorated stone!”

Free safe parking available at Riverstick Community Centre and village – walk to the meeting point at Ballymartle Wood lower entrance by 3pm.

Dress for all weathers and enjoy a warming drink from JoltCoffee on arrival.

More than 1900 people have signed an online petition asking that state forestry firm Coillte stop the sale of 22 acres of the forest.

https://www.change.org/p/we-need-you

The petition page says

“We are frustrated at the signage on site now displaying SALE AGREED as from Tuesday 11 January 2022 despite efforts to positively engage and consult with Coillte in regard to this sale.

There has been no Coillte update as to the state of the sale of the land and the expected engagement and consultation process prior to any proposed land sale was not shared by Coillte. We are still completely unaware as to how this 22-acre woodland site can be sold with no community consultation.”

The petition page continues by saying

“Instead of sale for an unknown purpose, a local Riverstick Walkway Group proposes to develop an extension of an existing Curragh walkway on this 22-acre Coillte Woodland site which is part of Ballymartle Woods. As per a proposal shared with Coillte, we believe the creation of a new 1.6km loop incorporating the Coillte 22 acre site for sale linking to the existing walkway would further enhance this natural community amenity”

The Walkway group wants to help in the creation of ‘an extended woodland walk’ in an environmentally appropriate fashion.