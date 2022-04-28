Irish Water racing to restore normal water supply near Lisgoold

28 April 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council is working to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible to all impacted customers following issues at a pumping station in Ballincurrig, Lisgoold. Customers may experience low pressure and some discoloured water during this time. There is an estimated restoration time of midnight tonight and once completed, the water will begin to return as normal, but may take longer for those on the extremities of the network or on higher ground.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from IW for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Irish Water understands the inconvenience when bursts occur and thanks customers for their patience while we worked to restore normal supply to all impacted customers. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact IW on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

