Groups and organisations in Cork should apply for funding to upgrade Community Centre facilities @ColmBurkeTD

10 May 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Online registration process now open

Community groups and organisations in Cork are invited to apply for a new round of funding for the upgrade and refurbishment of community centres, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Deputy Colm Burke said: “Fine Gael wants to build stronger and safer communities by making our towns, villages and parishes across Cork better places to live, work, run a business and raise a family.

“My colleague, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced that registration is now open for a new €15 million capital fund for the upgrade and refurbishment of Community Centres.

“The Community Centre Investment Fund will provide grants of between €10,000 up to a maximum of €300,000.

“Funding is available for capital works such as improvements to communal facilities such as kitchen and toilet facilities, energy retrofitting, new windows / doors / heating systems, works to address safety concerns and works to improve disability access.

“All interested applicants in Cork must register online at gov.ie/CommunityCentresFund. Registration for the fund must be completed prior to submitting a formal application.

“The formal application process will open on Tuesday 7th June and closes on Thursday 14th July 2022.

“Minister Humphreys has also announced that her Department will host online information sessions on Wednesday 18th May 2:30 – 4pm and Wednesday 1st June 2:30 – 4pm.

“I would strongly encourage local groups and organisations in Cork to attend these information sessions and learn about the application process and criteria before submitting their formal application. Applicants can also register to attend an information session at gov.ie/CommunityCentresFund.

“Completing these two important steps will help to ensure your organisation is well placed to submit a strong application to this Fund.”

Minister Humphreys said: “Our local community centres & parish halls are the heart of our towns, villages & parishes. Many of them need improvement works and that is why I have put this new fund in place.

“I am encouraging all community groups to look at this fund and think about how they can use it to improve their own local parish hall or community centre.”