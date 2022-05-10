Public Transport Fares Halved for Young People in Cork @CorkGreens

10 May 2022

By Tom Collins

The Carrigaline Greens have welcomed a 50% decrease in public transport fares for young people and students. This is a permanent reduction in fares for those aged between 19 and 23, and follows a commitment secured by the Green Party in the last budget.

Discussing the announcement, Green Party representatives for Carrigaline, Sinéad McMahon and Gavin Owens, said:

“We are delighted to welcome the 50% decrease in public transport fares for young people. This is the first time since 1947 that the Government has intervened to reduce public transport fares and follows a temporary 20% reduction in fares introduced last month. The cost-of-living crisis has been particularly acute for students and young adults, and it is hoped that this measure will help to ease the financial strain for commuters.

“City fares in Cork will be reduced to 0.65 cent single on the Young Adult Leap Card, which is 73% less than a standard adult cash single. This means that a young person taking the bus to work, education or for leisure purposes, travelling five days a week, will save €3.50 a day, €17.50 a week and €540 to the end of the year. Lowering the cost of public transport is essential to making it an attractive and accessible alternative to private car use.

“This is the right time to increase and expand public transport services. Transitioning to more sustainable modes of transport is fundamental to achieving the objectives in the Climate Action Plan. If we can improve our local bus services and encourage greater use, we will be able to reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality and create safer and more liveable towns and villages.

“The Green Party is acting on the concerns of young people in relation to climate change, equality and the cost-of-living crisis. We are committed to delivering for young people in the Carrigaline Local Electoral Area and transitioning to a more sustainable future.

The new low fares apply to all subsidised public transport journeys on Dublin Bus, Iarnród Éireann, Bus Éireann, Luas, Go-Ahead Ireland and Local Link. All adults aged 19 to 23 are eligible for the half-price fares and eligibility continues up to the day before their 24th birthday. For holders of a current Student Leap Card, no action is required. They simply pay for their journey by Leap, and the reduced fare is deducted from their card in the normal way. However, non-student young adults looking to avail of the lower fares will need to apply for a Young Adult Leap Card for use when travelling.