What Are the Available Bonuses in Irish Casinos?

14 May 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Bonuses are a major factor that many players consider when selecting an online casino. After all, the best bonuses help you enjoy more game rounds and a chance to win money, and who wouldn’t like that.

If you are a new or veteran Irish player who wishes to know the different bonuses available in Irish casinos, this is the right article to read. We will not only discuss Irish casino bonuses but also highlight the important terms and conditions to consider before claiming any. Besides, you will find valuable tips to help increase your chances of winning with casino bonuses. Let’s get started.

Main Irish Casino Bonus Categories

While there are different kinds of bonuses you can claim at Irish casinos, they are all divided into two main categories – deposit and no deposit bonuses. You should understand these two categories of bonuses before you start claiming any offer. Deposit bonuses are the commonest, and they refer to bonuses where you must make a qualifying deposit to claim them. The qualifying deposit is set by the Irish betting site offering the bonus and may differ from one promotion to another.

As for no deposit bonuses, you can claim offers in this category without making any real money deposits. However, not many betting sites offer no deposit bonuses, and when you find those that do, the bonus value is usually low. Online Casinos in Ireland lists top casinos that offer the best bonuses.

Types of Irish Casino Bonuses

We’ve explained the two categories of Irish casino bonuses. Now, let’s discuss the different types of bonuses you can claim. As we pointed out in the introductory section, casinos vary in terms of generosity. Nevertheless, the following are some common bonuses at most Irish betting sites that you can use on casino video games.

Welcome Bonuses

A casino welcome bonus is a bonus exclusive to only new players. It is usually the first bonus you can claim when you sign up at an Irish casino site, and almost every operator has it. This offer is to welcome new players and help them become familiar with the betting site. Welcome bonuses can take different forms and may be offered as a deposit or no deposit bonus.

Free Spins

This is one of the commonest Irish casino bonuses, and you can only use it on video slots. Free spins let you play free rounds on selected slots without wagering real money. Each free spin has a value, usually between $0.10 and 0.25. The number of free spins you can claim will depend on the casino and the promotion.

Matched Deposit Bonuses

Most Irish casinos also offer matched deposit bonuses. As you may have guessed, you need to make a qualifying deposit to claim this type of bonus. The idea is that the gambling site will match your deposit amount by a percentage which will then be added to your betting account as a bonus. So if you claim a 100% match deposit bonus and deposit $100, you will get an extra $100 as a bonus, bringing your total bankroll to $200. Note that match bonuses have a cap on the amount offered as a bonus, but you can claim them whether you are playing from your Android mobile devices or desktop computers.

Cashback Bonuses

You can also claim cashback bonuses at many online casinos in Ireland. This type of bonus is offered as a percentage of a player’s losses within a specified period. With the bonus, players have a chance to recoup some of their losses or even win more. Ideally, cashback bonuses are offered between 5% and 10% of the amount lost within a week or a month.

Loyalty Rewards

Some top Irish online casinos have a loyalty reward program or VIP club where members can enjoy special perks. These include exclusive bonuses, dedicated account managers and faster payouts. You may even be rewarded comp points for real money games, which you can trade for bonuses.

Bonus Terms and Conditions

Every online casino has a set of terms and conditions that governs its bonuses. Some bonuses also come with specific T&Cs. You should read these T&Cs to know the best offer to claim and how to keep your winnings. Here are some important bonus terms and conditions you should consider in every Irish casino bonus.

Wagering Requirements: This is the number of times you must wager a bonus to withdraw the winnings.

Game restrictions: Some bonuses can only be used for games specified by the casino offering them.

Validity Period: This represents the expiry period of a bonus, after which it becomes unclaimable and unusable.

Payment Method Restrictions: Some operators limit their bonuses to specific payment methods. Only deposits made from the approved payment methods can claim their bonuses.

How to Win From Irish Casino Bonuses

You can improve your chances of winning using bonuses at Irish casinos. First, start by claiming the right bonuses with moderate to high value, usable on games you are familiar with, especially low volatility and high RTP titles. Besides, avoid using your entire bonus on a single game, as it will increase the chances of losing everything. Instead, split the bonus money over numerous games.

It’s also best to go for casino bonuses with low wagering requirements. Some top betting sites offer wager-free bonuses, which means you only need to wager the offer once.

Summing It Up

Online casinos in Ireland offer numerous types of bonuses. We’ve covered all the popular types in this article and how you can win from them. Whether it is welcome bonuses specific to new players or match bonuses and free spins for existing players, you can take advantage of these offers and win from them. But remember, always read the terms and conditions of a casino bonus to know the best ones to claim. Pay attention to the wagering requirements, game restrictions and validity period.

If you play at a good online casino in Ireland and claim bonuses, you will be one step away from enjoying a great gambling experience.