Saddle Up for Bike Week Cork 2022 

13 May 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Launching a countywide programme of events for Bike Week Cork 2022, Cork County Council is encouraging people of all ages to get on their bike and to discover the joys of cycling. Bike Week Cork 2022 runs from Saturday May 14th to Sunday May 22nd celebrating the many benefits of cycling, with more than 200 events organised during the week.

Bike Week Cork 2022 promotes cycling as a means of active travel and seeks to highlight cycling as a sustainable mode of transport. Both new and devoted cyclists across Cork are invited to join in and consider making cycling part of their daily routine, from a convenient way to commute to work, to school trips and leisure activities.

Bike Week Cork 2022 will feature a broad range of events catering for beginners, school children, leisure bikers and more serious bicycle enthusiasts following the theme ‘Communities Cycling Together’. Some highlight events include a lunch time cycle from the West Cork Technology Park in Clonakilty, a cycle to school and cycle tour at Gaelscoil Mhainistir Na Corann, Midleton and the promotion of cycling to and from work at Stryker sites in County Cork.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan welcomed Bike Week Cork 2022 saying,

“It is fantastic to see so many free and fun events organised this year to celebrate Bike Week Cork. As a result of the pandemic, the past two years have seen an increased appreciation of cycling and an increase in the number of people who are choosing to travel by bike, and Bike Week Cork allows us to promote all that is great about cycling in our county. Bike Week Cork will bring together new, occasional and experienced cyclists, encouraging cycling as an enjoyable, healthy, low-cost and environmentally friendly way to travel.”

Valerie O Sullivan, Divisional Manager for South Cork, Cork County Council added,

“Bike Week Cork 2022 is an opportunity for Cork County Council, together with Cork Sports Partnership, to celebrate and highlight the many benefits of cycling as a healthy and fun physical activity for all ages and a sustainable mode of transport. This year will see the Council partner with Stryker and Gaelscoil Mhainistir Na Corann for two events which will avail of improved cycling infrastructure in Carrigtwohill and Midleton, encouraging changes in behaviour and more sustainable trips by bike to work and school. Cork County Council, with the support of the National Transport Authority, has received significantly increased funding for active travel projects in County Cork during 2022, which will deliver improved cycling infrastructure across the county. This year, the Council will invest over €20 million across a large number of active travel projects, including the completion of further stages of the Dunkettle to Midleton Interurban Cycleway, the delivery of improved cycling facilities in Carrigaline as part of the Carrigaline Transport and Public Realm Enhancement Plan (TPREP), active travel interventions across each of the Municipal Districts, the provision of bike parking facilities across the county and accelerating the delivery of cycling infrastructure on key access routes to schools participating in the Safe Routes To School Programme, making it easier for people of all ages to incorporate cycling into their daily activity”.

James Kirby, Cork Sports Partnership said,

“This year over 200 events are set to take place throughout Cork during the weeklong celebration of Bike Week Cork 2022, following months of collaboration between Cork Sports Partnership, Cork County Council, Cork City Council and multiple Cork cycling organisations, agencies, communities, clubs and schools. Events will include leisure cycles, come and try sessions, bike maintenance workshops, online workshops, podcasts, challenges, competitions and scenic cycles, with events to be held in schools, workplaces, within disability services, youth groups and across communities. Each year Bike Week Cork continues to grow and Cork Sports Partnership is delighted to support an ever increasing variety of events to suit different cycling abilities and interests”.

Bike Week Cork 2022 is a collaboration between Cork Sports Partnership, Cork County Council, Cork City Council and multiple Cork cycling organisations, agencies, communities, clubs and schools. Each year, Bike Week Cork continues to grow, with an ever-increasing variety of events to suit different cycling abilities and interests.

For details of all events taking place in Cork this year, visit www.corkbikeweek.ie