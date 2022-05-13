Ireland’s First Hospital Centre for Women’s Health Opened

13 May 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Ireland’s first centre of excellence for women’s health in a hospital setting has been officially opened at Mater Private Network Cork.

The designated Centre for Women’s Health will play a key role in providing swift access to specialised care encompassing Gynae, Urology, Pre & Post Obstetric care, and Pelvic Health.

The Centre for Women’s Health provides high-quality care that is both comprehensive and convenient to women in every life stage from prepuberty (> 16 years old) to post-menopause.

The new centre is part of a €5.5 million capital investment by Mater Private Network Cork over the past two years which has also seen the development of two new operating theatres and a day ward at the Cork hospital, with 50 new jobs created.

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Mr. Michael McGrath T.D., officially opened the centre of excellence in the company of the Mater Private Network Board Chair, Mr. Fergus Clancy, fellow Board members, hospital management and staff and special guest, RT Today Presenter, Maura Derrane.

Prof. Barry O’Reilly, Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Mater Private Network Cork, said: I moved to the Mater Private Network two years ago for this precise reason because they shared the vision I had for a centre for womenÕs health, a centre of excellence. ItÕs the single biggest investment by the private healthcare sector into women’s health. I’m immensely proud of the support IÕve had from the Mater Private Board and locally from the Managing Director, Martin Clancy in making this dream and vision a reality.

The consultant-led centre provides care to women in a respectful and safe environment within the Mater Private Network with GP Rapid Access for women’s health services.

The service is supported further through referrals to other Mater Private Network specialities that are all available on site in Cork, including women’s cardiology, pelvic health, urology, gastro, and general surgery.

The CEO of the Mater Private Network, Mr. John Hurley, said: ‘The Centre for Women’s Health puts the patient at the centre of managing their own health is a safe and respectful environment. Until now, there was no overall private women’s healthcare facility nationally providing comprehensive, specialized care for women’s health issues. We are committed to increasing access to healthcare opportunities by engaging in community partnerships, advancing referral systems for GPs.