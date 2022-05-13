15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
Ireland’s First Hospital Centre for Women’s Health Opened

13 May 2022
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Ireland’s first centre of excellence for women’s health in a hospital setting has been officially opened at Mater Private Network Cork.

The designated Centre for Women’s Health will play a key role in providing swift access to specialised care encompassing Gynae, Urology, Pre & Post Obstetric care, and Pelvic Health.

The Centre for Women’s Health provides high-quality care that is both comprehensive and convenient to women in every life stage from prepuberty (> 16 years old) to post-menopause.

The new centre is part of a €5.5 million capital investment by Mater Private Network Cork over the past two years which has also seen the development of two new operating theatres and a day ward at the Cork hospital, with 50 new jobs created.

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Mr. Michael McGrath T.D., officially opened the centre of excellence in the company of the Mater Private Network Board Chair, Mr. Fergus Clancy, fellow Board members, hospital management and staff and special guest, RT Today Presenter, Maura Derrane.

Prof. Barry O’Reilly, Consultant in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Mater Private Network Cork, said: I moved to the Mater Private Network two years ago for this precise reason because they shared the vision I had for a centre for womenÕs health, a centre of excellence. ItÕs the single biggest investment by the private healthcare sector into women’s health. I’m immensely proud of the support IÕve had from the Mater Private Board and locally from the Managing Director, Martin Clancy in making this dream and vision a reality.

The consultant-led centre provides care to women in a respectful and safe environment within the Mater Private Network with GP Rapid Access for women’s health services.

The service is supported further through referrals to other Mater Private Network specialities that are all available on site in Cork, including women’s cardiology, pelvic health, urology, gastro, and general surgery.

The CEO of the Mater Private Network, Mr. John Hurley, said: ‘The Centre for Women’s Health puts the patient at the centre of managing their own health is a safe and respectful environment. Until now, there was no overall private women’s healthcare facility nationally providing comprehensive, specialized care for women’s health issues. We are committed to increasing access to healthcare opportunities by engaging in community partnerships, advancing referral systems for GPs.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath T.D. with staff at the official opening of the new Centre for Women’s Health at Mater Private Network Cork. L to R: Minister Michael McGrath, Jody Hallahan, Prof. Barry O’Reilly, and Hazel Griffin. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Danielle Brouder, CNM2 (Cork), pictured with Maura Derrane, Presenter of Today on RT and MC at the official opening of the new Centre for Women’s Health at Mater Private Network Cork on Friday.
Photo: Don MacMonagle

Dr. Susan Wilson (Obs & Gynae) pictured with Maura Derrane, Presenter of Today on RT and MC at the official opening of the new Centre for Women’s Health at Mater Private Network Cork on Friday.
Photo: Don MacMonagle

Minister Michael McGrath meeting staff at the official opening of the new Centre for Women’s Health at Mater Private Network Cork. L to R: Hazel Griffin, Clinic Nurse (Cork), Tony McLoughlin, Theatre Manager (Tralee), Michelle O’Brien CNM1 (Killarney), Minister McGrath, Ken Carroll CNM2 (Cork), Sonia O’Driscoll Assistant Director of Nursing (Dublin), Sarah O’Donovan CNM2 (Dublin), Marie Hayes (Fermoy), Director of Nursing; and Elaine Dilloughery CNM2 (Tralee).
Photo: Don MacMonagle

Dr. Tahira Khan, consultant gynaecologist pictured with Minister Michael McGrath at the official opening of the new Centre for Women’s Health at Mater Private Network Cork.
Photo: Don MacMonagle

Ken Carroll, CNM2 from Cork pictured with Maura Derrane, Presenter of Today on RTÉ and MC at the official opening of the new Centre for Women’s Health at Mater Private Network Cork on Friday.
Photo: Don MacMonagle

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Mr. Michael McGrath T.D. pictured with from left, Maura Derrane, MC, Marie Hayes, Director of Nursing, Sophie Rey-Lecocq, MTP Board member, Jody Hallahan, Mater Private Network and Cecilia McGrath, Mater Private Network at the opening Ireland’s first centre of excellence for women’s health in a hospital setting at Mater Private Network Cork on Friday. The designated Centre for Women’s Health will play a key role in providing swift access to specialised care encompassing Gynae, Urology, Pre & Post Obstetric care, and Pelvic Health.
Photo: Don MacMonagle

