17 May 2022

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Business News

Founded in 2020, by Sian Horn of Maryborough Hill, Douglas, the national organisation “The Club” aims to disrupt the traditional networking model by providing practical peer to peer support and learning for women in business, from start-ups to mature entities of all sizes. For more on membership, collaborations with other networking organisations and monthly workshops see https://sianhorn.com/the-club/