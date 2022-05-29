Winners of Network Ireland Cork Branch Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2022 announced @Network_Ireland @Network_Cork

29 May 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Nine women honoured at annual Network Cork branch awards ceremony

Nine women from across Cork were last night honoured for their professional achievements

at the Network Ireland Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards on Friday night at Fota

Island Resort.

Eight winners were chosen from 31 finalists and were announced at the group’s annual

black tie dinner and will now proceed to the national awards ceremony in Galway on October

7th. A separate President’s Award was also presented.

The winners were:

Solo Businesswoman sponsored by Ardin Career Development: Cathy Fitzgibbon, The

Culinary Celt

Emerging New Businesswoman sponsored by Kinsale Gin: Noella Carroll, Pinnaklo

Established Businesswoman sponsored by HerMoney: Sandra Looney, To Have and To

Hold

Rising Star Employee sponsored by Alive Coaching: Aoife Behan, The Montenotte Hotel

Shining Star Employee sponsored by Beacon Commercial Business Services: Gillian Roche,

GE Healthcare

Creative Professional sponsored by Hopkins Communications:

Orla McAndrew, Orla McAndrew Food

STEM sponsored by DePuy J&J: Sinead O’Flynn, Health 4 U

Power Within Champion sponsored by Invesco: Diane Higgins, Diane Higgins Design

‘The President’s Award’ sponsored by Grant Thornton was presented to Irene Wallace, Cork

Fire Service in recognition of her mental and physical courage, her inspiration and service to

the public, even during the pandemic, her appetite for continuous professional development,

all in a male dominated sector, and to highlight the importance of engagement between the

public and private sectors.

The event was hosted by Emmy-winning former CNN correspondent and anchor Gina

London, while guest speaker for the evening was Minister Michael McGrath.

President of Network Cork Maria Desmond congratulated this year’s award winners and paid

tribute to sponsors AIB, Cork City LEO and the judging panel for their support:

She said: “This year’s awards were the first we were able to host in two years in person and

it was incredible to see the collective support in the room that all of our members, finalists

and winners had for each other on the night. I would like to express my sincere

congratulations to all of the winners and hope they are immensely proud of their

achievements but would also like to congratulate our finalists.”

“We are also extremely grateful for the time and support provided by this year’s judging

panel in addition to the long-standing support of AIB and Cork City LEO,” Ms Desmond

added.

The winners in each category were determined by the judging panel of Linda Kiely, co-

founder Voxpro; Vicki Crean, AIB and Dr Niall O’Keeffe, LEO Cork City. They expressed

their delight at the opportunity to judge at the awards, and paid tribute to the standard of this

year’s applications.

AIB’s Vicki Crean said: “AIB has been the official national partner of Network Ireland since

2013, and we are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with an organisation

dedicated to supporting and empowering women to succeed in their business and personal

lives. I was delighted to have been asked to judge this year’s awards and similar to previous

years the standard of applications was exceptionally strong and I congratulate each and

every one of the winners.”

Co-founder of Voxpro Linda Kiely said also expressed her congratulations this year’s award

nominees: “It was such a pleasure to be asked to judge this year’s Network Ireland Cork

branch awards. The applications were superb. Congratulations to all the fantastic winners. It

was so hard to pick, they are all exceptional ladies. Every one of them is a winner.”

Dr Niall O’Keeffe, head of Enterprise at LEO Cork City said: “The Cork City Local Enterprise

Office is delighted to be associated with Network Cork and the very positive work it carries

out in supporting the personal and professional development of its members. On a personal

level, I was honoured to be a judge and to have the opportunity to read so many high-quality

submissions. The resilience and vision demonstrated in the submissions was inspirational.”

Network Cork Awards Co-Ordinator Ingrid Seim said: It has been a pleasure to see the

acknowledgements and support and accolades all of all finalists have been receiving over

the past few weeks. I would like to congratulate all of the winners but also pay tribute to all of

the finalists – the calibre of submissions we had this year showcases the depth and breadth

of talent that exists amongst businesswomen in Cork. We are delighted we could celebrate

their achievements in person at our awards.”