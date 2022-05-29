The Class of 2020 were finally conferred at Munster Technological University, Cork @MTU_Cork

29 May 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

This week the President of Munster Technological University (MTU) Professor Maggie Cusack welcomed graduates and guests to the celebration of conferring of academic awards at MTU Cork campus in Bishopstown and at the MTU Cork School of Music.

Professor Cusack said,

“These conferring celebrations give the entire university community an opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of you, who are among our first MTU graduates. This occasion marks the culmination of your hard work and commitment to your future careers and we are immensely proud of each and every one of you.”

The conferring ceremonies should have originally taken place in the Autumn of 2021 but, under conditions at that time, it was decided to postpone the event.

At the conferring ceremony in the MTU Cork School of Music, Professor Cusack said, “Graduates of our university form a global network of community and cultural leaders, industry and technological pioneers – active citizens who in their own way have made constructive and positive contributions to the world of business, culture science and engineering.”

Professor Cusack urged graduates to remember their time at MTU – the friendships made, the learning and achievements, and encouraged graduates to keep in touch with MTU. Once you graduate from MTU, you become part of MTU alumni community for life. Register and get involved at www.mtu.ie/alumni