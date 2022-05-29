Fastnet Film Festival 2022 winners presented with prizes #WestCork @FastnetFilmFest

29 May 2022
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
The 13th Fastnet Film Festival Award Ceremony took place at the Schull Harbour Hotel and was presented by Festival Patron Gerard Stembridge. ‘Reincarnation’ Directed by Gavin Fitzgerald took home €5,000 for Best Irish Film and ‘Roy’ Directed by Tom Berkeley & Ross White from the UK took home two awards, €5,000 for Best International Film and €500 for Best Drama. Our latest award, the ‘An Sophie Fontaine Human Rights in Documentary Film Award’ was won by ‘The Martyrs of Khartoum’ Directed by Simon Murtagh & Mark Murphy.
The Fastnet Film Festival, which took place from the 25th to the 29th of May saw thousands of filmmakers from all over the world visit Schull over the five days. Gerard Stembridge, Master of Ceremonies at the Festival Awards once again announced the call for entries for the Fastnet Film Festival’s Puttnam Award, which will allow €20,000 to fund the production of one live-action drama. The Premiere of the resultant film will be screened in Schull in May 2023. All in all a great end to a very successful festival.
The Awards Presented on the night were:
BEST IRISH FILM
Cash Prize of €5,000
Category Panel: David Puttnam, Patsy Puttnam & Gerard Stembridge
Reincarnation Directed by Gavin Fitzgerald
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Cash Prize of €5,000
Category Panel: Lenny Abrahamson, John Kelleher & Carmel Winters
Roy Directed by Tom Berkeley & Ross White, UK Drama.
BEST IRISH LANGUAGE FILM
Cash Prize of €1,000
Category Judge: Jude Gilbert, Triona Leonar, Aileen Loughrey, Máírtín ó Méalóíd, Treasa Ni Chéadagáin,
and Niamh Ní Dhrisceoil
Comhlint Chroi | Conflict of the Heart Directed by Fiona Ní Chiadhra
BEST IN CORK
Cash Prize of €1,000 – Sponsored by Cork County Council
Category Panel: Hilary Durman, Sue Howes & Jeff Wright
Conversations with My Dead Father Directed by Maurice O’Carroll
AN-SOPHIE FONTAINE HUMAN RIGHTS AWARD IN DOCUMENTARY FILM
Cash Prize of €500
Category Panel: Students of London College of Communication, University of the Arts London
The Martyrs of Khartoum Directed by Simon Murtagh & Mark Murphy, Documentary Ireland
BEST STUDENT OF MEDIA & FILM STUDIES
Cash Prize of €1,000
Category Judge: Donal Beecher
Best Foot Forward Directed by Seán Hart, Ireland.
BEST YOUNG FILMMAKER (U19)
Cash Prize of €500
Category Judge: The Jeffery Family
Asset of Teeth Directed by Róisín Leavy-Sahin, Ireland.
BEST DRAMA
Cash Prize of €500
Category Panel: Maureen Hughes and Clare Carey
Roy Directed by Tom Berkeley & Ross White UK, Drama.
BEST COMEDY
Cash Prize of €500
Category Judge: Mike Ahern
Rough Directed by Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson, Ireland.
THE TONY BARRY PRIZE FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY
Cash Prize of €500
Category Panel: Marika Griehsel and Simon Stanford
The Small Steps Directed by Al Butler, Ireland.
BEST ARTHOUSE
Cash Prize of €500
Category Judge: Oonagh Kearney
Out of Ordinary Directed by Luca Signoretti, Tobias Buchmann & Alicja Pahl, Switzerland.
BEST ANIMATION
Cash Prize of €500
Category Judge: Steve Baker
Fall of the Ibis King Directed by Mikai Geronimo & Josh O’Caoimh, Ireland
THE JACK GOLD PRIZE FOR BEST DIRECTION
Cash Prize of €500
Category Judge: Aisling Walsh
Blue Directed by Tõnis Pill, Estonia.
BEST SCREENPLAY
Cash Prize of €500
Category Judge: Gaby Smyth
Replay Directed by Bridget O’Driscoll & Jerome Wiciak, France.
BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC
Cash Prize of €500
Category Judge: Stephen Warbeck
Replay Directed by Anne-Sophie Versnaeyen, France.
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Cash Prize of €500
Category Judge: Chris O’Dell
Ghost Light Directed by Burschi Wojnar, Ireland.
BEST SOUND DESIGN
Cash Prize of €500
Category Panel: Steve Fanagan, Kieran Horgan & Brendan Rehill
Replay Directed by Bridget O’Driscoll & Jerome Wiciak, France.
BEST EDITING
Cash Prize of €500
Category Judge: Sam Connor
Blue Directed by Moonika Põdersalu, Estonia.