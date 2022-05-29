Mary Lou McDonald Backed Into Strong Favourite To Be Elected Taoiseach

29 May 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

New Opinion Poll Sees Sinn Féin Strengthen Grip As Election Favourites

The odds of Sinn Féin winning the next Irish general election have shortened again after they hit a record high in a new opinion poll.

The Red C poll for the Business Post showed a Sinn Féin rise of 2% points to a record high of 36%, more than the combined vote for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil who came out with 20% and 15% respectively.

The new figures came after the recent Stormont Assembly elections, which saw Sinn Féin emerge as the largest party in the North.

BoyleSports have reacted by cutting the chances of Sinn Féin winning most seats at the next Irish general election into a red-hot 1/4 from 2/5, while Fine Gael were pushed out to 4/1 second favourites from 5/2.

Mary Lou McDonald is also firmly in pole position to be elected Taoiseach after the next visit to the ballot box as her odds have now sunk into 2/7 from 4/6, putting her well clear of 7/2 shot Leo Varadkar in the latest betting.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said:

“Sinn Féin are buoyed not only by results in the North, but by successive opinion polls which give them a comfortable cushion over the parties in government. They have now completely taken over the betting for the next election and at odds of 1/4 it would now take a significant upset to deny them being returned as the largest party.”

