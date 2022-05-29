PHOTOS: The Coronas – Live At The Marquee Cork

29 May 2022, Sunday
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
The Coronas opened this years programme at Cork’s most famous tent, Live At The Marquee, on Friday.
Programme: Live At The Marquee 2022
- The Coronas – 27th May
- The 2 Johnnies Podcast – Summer Jam – 28th May
- Tom Grennan – 31st May
- Simply Red – 1st June
- Riverdance – 3rd – 5th June
- The National – 6th June
- John Bishop – 9th & 10th June
- Tom Jones – 11th June
- Joanne McNally – 12th June
- One Day Presents deadmau5 – 17th June
- Orbital – 18th June
- Pet Shop Boys – 22nd June
- Dara O’ Briain – 23rd June
- Jenny Greene & The RTE Concert Orchestra – 24th June
- Christy Moore – 25th June
- Tommy Tiernan – 26th June
- Crowded House – 27th June
- Nile Rodgers & CHIC – 28th June
- Olivia Rodrigo – 29th June
Tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.ie/live-at-the-marquee-tickets-cork/venue/197770