PHOTOS: The Coronas – Live At The Marquee Cork

29 May 2022, Sunday
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

The Coronas opened this years programme at Cork’s most famous tent, Live At The Marquee, on Friday.

Joe Fitzgerald Waterford, Paudi Fahey Waterford

Lar Collopy, Eoin Collopy, Warren Wood, Adam Collopy, Davin Collopy, – Waterford

Megan O’Brien Waterford, Orla Mulcahy Cork

Programme: Live At The Marquee 2022

  • The Coronas – 27th May
  • The 2 Johnnies Podcast – Summer Jam – 28th May
  • Tom Grennan – 31st May
  • Simply Red – 1st June
  • Riverdance – 3rd – 5th June
  • The National – 6th June
  • John Bishop – 9th & 10th June
  • Tom Jones – 11th June
  • Joanne McNally – 12th June
  • One Day Presents deadmau5 – 17th June
  • Orbital – 18th June
  • Pet Shop Boys – 22nd June
  • Dara O’ Briain – 23rd June
  • Jenny Greene & The RTE Concert Orchestra – 24th June
  • Christy Moore – 25th June
  • Tommy Tiernan – 26th June
  • Crowded House – 27th June
  • Nile Rodgers & CHIC – 28th June
  • Olivia Rodrigo – 29th June

Tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.ie/live-at-the-marquee-tickets-cork/venue/197770

